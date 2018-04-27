‘It’s Absolutely Time to Modernize FDA Regulation of Cosmetics’

Newswise — CHICAGO --- Kourtney Kardashian on Wednesday appeared before Congress to voice her support of the Personal Care Products Safety Act, a bill introduced by Sens. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) that would require cosmetic companies to ensure that their products are safe before marketing them to consumers.

Dr. Steve Xu, a resident physician in dermatology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine who has studied product complaints in the cosmetic industry, is available to comment on the bill. He can be reached by e-mail at stevexu@northwestern.edu or (mobile) 909-964-7006. Read more about his research on cosmetic complaints andmislabeled moisturizers.

Dr. Xu on the Personal Care Products Safety Act:

“FDA regulation for cosmetics has largely remained unchanged over the last 80 years. It's absolutely time to modernize it. The core tenets of the bill -- the ability for the FDA to mandate recalls for unsafe products, registrations for manufacturers and mandatory forwarding of adverse events -- are highly reasonable.

“Cosmetics are a safe product class, but there have been a lot of new developments in the space, including more products, that are blurring the line between a drug and a cosmetic. This grey area is one that needs particular attention.”

