University of Chicago Medicine Receives Prestigious Magnet Recognition

Newswise — The University of Chicago Medicine received the prestigious Magnet Recognition® Program designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center for excellence in nursing and patient care.

The distinction, awarded April 26 after a lengthy and rigorous review process, recognizes health care organizations that have the highest standards for nursing excellence and professional performance in a variety of areas, including evidence-based practice and research, education, ethics, leadership and collaboration.

“Magnet is one of the most significant accreditations UChicago Medicine can receive, as it validates the tremendous work and achievements we have accomplished over multiple years,” said Kenneth Polonsky, MD, dean and executive vice president for medical affairs at the University of Chicago. “We are very honored and proud to be recognized with the Magnet distinction.”

The academic medical center on Chicago’s South Side began its journey to Magnet more than five years ago with a goal of renewing its focus on improvements in patient care. The effort spanned every part of the organization, from nurses to physicians and other front-line and behind-the-scenes staff

“The level of interdisciplinary collaboration and teamwork at UChicago Medicine is second-to-none,” said Debra Albert, MSN, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, senior vice president, Patient Care Services and chief nursing officer. “I’m very proud of our nursing staff and the entire UChicago Medicine family who continually work together to bring the best care in the world to our patients and their families.”

UChicago Medicine offers a full range of specialty-care services for adults and children through more than 40 institutes and centers including an NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center. It has 811 licensed beds, nearly 850 attending physicians, about 2,500 nurses and over 1,100 residents and fellows. Harvey-based Ingalls Health joined UChicago Medicine’s network in 2016.