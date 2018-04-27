American Association of Endodontists Names New President

Newswise — DENVER - Patrick E. Taylor, D.D.S., M.S.D., is the 2018-2019 President of the American Association of Endodontists. His dental career spans 21 years in the military, 18 years of private practice in Bellevue, Wash., and currently an affiliate faculty appointment at the University of Washington School of Dentistry, where he teaches in the graduate clinic.

Dr. Taylor encourages involvement in organized dentistry at all levels.

“We can save the world, one root canal at a time,” Dr. Taylor said. “We need to be involved at all levels of the profession: local, state and national – even international, if we can. Collaborate with our specialist colleagues. Go to dental meetings. Come to endo meetings. Contribute to the Foundation for Endodontics – this is our future.”

Dr. Taylor received his D.D.S. from the University of California at San Francisco and his Certificate in Endodontics from the University of Washington. He worked in the U.S. Navy Dental Core, last serving as the executive officer of the Naval Dental Center, Pearl Harbor. A Diplomate and past president of the American Board of Endodontics, Dr. Taylor also has been active in his local dental societies, having served as president of both the Washington State Association of Endodontists and the Seattle King County Dental Society Executive Council.

Dr. Taylor also is active in his local community. He is past president of the Bellevue Rotary Club and the King County Library Foundation Board of Directors, as well as the University of Washington School of Dentistry Deans Club.

About the American Association of Endodontists

The American Association of Endodontists, headquartered in Chicago, represents more than 8,000 members worldwide. Endodontics is one of nine dental specialties formally recognized by the American Dental Association. The AAE, founded in 1943, is dedicated to excellence in the art and science of endodontics and to the highest standard of patient care. The Association inspires its members to pursue professional advancement and personal fulfillment through education, research, advocacy, leadership, communication and service. For more information about the AAE, visit the Association's website at aae.org.