Scott Steen Named New Executive Director of the American Physiological Society

Newswise — Bethesda, Md. (April 20, 2018)—The American Physiological Society (APS) today announced that Scott Steen, CAE, FASAE, will serve as its new executive director, starting on July 16. A veteran association management professional, Steen was selected following an executive search to replace APS’ long-serving executive director, Martin Frank, PhD.

Steen comes to APS after leading two legacy science-focused organizations: the American Ceramic Society and, most recently, American Forests. During his tenure at both organizations, he presided over substantial increases in revenue, innovation and member engagement. Steen previously served as the chief strategy officer for the American Society of Association Executives and the chief operating officer for The Center for Association Leadership. He is a Certified Association Executive (CAE) and a fellow of the American Society of Association Executives (FASAE).

“We are delighted that Scott has accepted the position at APS and are looking forward to his start in July,” said incoming APS President Jeff Sands, MD. “Scott has a proven record of leading innovation and growth, building and nurturing exceptional staff teams, developing highly-valued member benefits, promoting strategic planning, and positioning organizations to inspire and engage members, partners, and the public. The APS Council and staff are looking forward to his fresh take and ideas for the organization as we move into our next phase.”

Steen will take the helm at a time of great change for the 131 year-old organization following the retirement of Frank—who has served as executive director for 33 years—and a move to new office building in June. “I, and all APS members, owe Martin Frank an enormous debt of gratitude. We thank him for his many years of exemplary service and leadership as executive director of APS,” said Sands.

“I am excited and honored to have been chosen for this role at this important time in APS’ history,” Steen said. “Physiologists do vital work for humanity. I look forward to building on Marty’s great legacy, addressing the challenges facing the discipline, and sharing the remarkable work our members are doing around the world.”

Physiology is the study of how molecules, cells, tissues and organs function in health and disease. Established in 1887, the American Physiological Society (APS) was the first U.S. society in the biomedical sciences field. The Society represents more than 10,500 members and publishes 15 peer-reviewed journals with a worldwide readership.