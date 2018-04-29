Dr. Ned Amendola Gives AOSSM Exchange Lecture on Common Foot and Ankle Injuries in Sports

Newswise — Lake Buena Vista, FL – Ned Amendola, MD, of Duke University Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine, presented “Update: Common Foot and Ankle Injuries in Sports; When can they return to play?” at the 27th Annual Meeting of the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine.

Dr. Amendola’s lecture focused on common injuries of the foot and return to play time. He reviewed the pathophysiology, risk assessment, and stability of ankle sprains, high ankle sprains, midfoot sprains, stress fractures, turf toe, tendon disorders, and osteochondral lesions of the talus. The talk focused on clinical decision making when evaluating each of these injuries, and the associated return to play following treatment.

“Foot and ankle injuries continue to be a huge problem in sports not only because of their frequency but because most of them represent a spectrum of severity,” Dr. Amendola said. “Therefore understanding where in the spectrum the injury exists allows efficient and safe return to sport.”

Dr. Amendola’s talk was the Keynote lecture of the opening session at the Annual Meeting, and served as the American Orthopaedic Sports Medicine Society (AOSSM) Exchange Lecture as part of the Reaching Our Stride: Hot Topics in Foot and Ankle session.

His clinical and research interests focus on improving the understanding, prevention, treatment and rehabilitation of sports and activity-related problems of the lower extremity. He is an active member of many orthopedic and sports medicine organizations, including Past President for AOSSM and Director on the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery.

“The key to success in taking care of athletes is a collaborative team approach between the physicians, specialists and rehab personnel,” Dr. Amendola said. “This society has always fostered a multidisciplinary approach that provides the optimum environment for success.”

