Talk from Dr. Levon Nazarian Highlights Ultrasound Imaging Pearls for the Foot and Ankle

Newswise — Lake Buena Vista, FL – Levon Nazarian, MD provided in-depth analysis on ultrasound imaging of the foot and ankle during the opening sessions of the 27th Annual Meeting of the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine.

Dr. Levon N. Nazarian, who serves as the Professor of Radiology at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, PA, presented ultrasound findings of the foot and ankle during a session on “Hot Topics in Foot and Ankle.”

The goal was to expose the audience to both normal anatomy and common pathologies of the foot and ankle that can be diagnosed using ultrasound. In addition, his presentation highlighted ultrasound use as a first line modality for several common ailments including Morton’s Neuroma and plantar fasciitis.

“There is no better choice for imaging ankle tendons and ligaments than ultrasound because of its superior spatial resolution, ability to perform real-time dynamic studies, and assessment of blood flow with color Doppler,” Dr. Nazarian said.

The previous day, he gave an American Institute of Ultrasound Medicine (AIUM) Exchange Lecture on dynamic ultrasound imaging of the brachial plexus during the Advanced Ultrasound Pre-Conference prior to the start of the meeting.

During the pre-conference, Dr. Nazarian discussed ultrasound techniques to diagnose brachial plexopathy. This is a relatively underused method for identifying brachial plexus pathology, which can be quite useful because of its dynamic quality and ability to directly correlate with physical exam findings at the time imaging is performed.

“Ultrasound is emerging as a valuable tool in the diagnosis of thoracic outlet syndrome and other brachial plexus issues," Dr. Nazarian said.

He also lent his expertise to the conference by serving as a faculty member during a One-on-One Customized Sports Ultrasound Learning Workshop the day of his talk on the first day of the meeting at the Swan and Dolphin Hotel.

About the AMSSM Annual Meeting: The 2018 conference brings more than 2,000 sports medicine physicians together from throughout the United States and around the world. The meeting theme is REACH: Reaching Up, Reaching Out, Reaching Ahead and explores the many ways AMSSM is leading the charge and shaping the future of sports medicine.

About the AMSSM: AMSSM is a multi-disciplinary organization of more than 3,600 sports medicine physicians dedicated to education, research, advocacy and the care of athletes of all ages. The majority of AMSSM members are primary care physicians with fellowship training and added qualification in sports medicine who then combine their practice of sports medicine with their primary specialty. AMSSM includes members who specialize solely in non-surgical sports medicine and serve as team physicians at the youth level, NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, WNBA, MLS and NHL, as well as with Olympic and Paralympic teams. By nature of their training and experience, sports medicine physicians are ideally suited to provide comprehensive medical care for athletes, sports teams or active individuals who are simply looking to maintain a healthy lifestyle. www.amssm.org