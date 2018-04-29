Registered Dietitian and Professor Outlines the Benefits of Ketogenic Diets in Athletes

Newswise — Lake Buena Vista, FL – Jeff Volek, PhD, RD, Professor at The Ohio State University and researcher of ketogenic diets presented “The Ketogenic Diet: Evidence for Performance Enhancement” at the 27th Annual Meeting of the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine.

During his lecture, Dr. Volek detailed the current evidence, including his own original research on the role of ketogenic diets on performance improvement in endurance athletes, who have traditionally been believed to benefit from diets consisting mostly of carbohydrates. He also included how low carbohydrate diets benefit those engaged in resistance training.

He further discussed comprehensive data on how ketogenic diets can be used to help patients and physicians combat some of the most prevalent and costly health conditions facing the United States: obesity and type 2 diabetes mellitus.

In addition to his academic role as Professor in the Department of Human Sciences at OSU, he serves as Chief Scientist of KetoThrive Corp with aims to educate the public about the benefits of low carbohydrate diets.

