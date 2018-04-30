Streck Announces Launch of Diesse CUBE 30 Touch Sed-Rate Analyzer

Newswise — Senese S.p.A., an Italian manufacturer of in vitro diagnostic systems, introduce the CUBE 30 Touch, the newest automated instrument for high-volume erythrocyte sedimentation rate testing in EDTA tubes. Streck is the exclusive distributor of the CUBE 30 Touch in the United States and Canada. The CUBE 30 Touch offers convenience, accuracy and safety – all in a small bench top footprint. The instrument produces ESR results directly from EDTA tubes without consuming the patient sample and is compatible with standard 4.0 mL K2EDTA tubes. The internal mixing function automatically prepares up to 30 samples per batch, with random access capability to add samples as space allows. Results are available in 20 minutes and automatically print and transmit to LIS. The CUBE 30 Touch has a greater than 94% correlation to the Modified Westergren method. A barcode scanner ensures positive patient identification.

Diesse Diagnostica Senese S.p.A. was founded in Italy in 1982 to support the IVD market segments of hematology, seroimmunology and bacteriology. The company designs and develops closed automated systems, and has the in-house production capacity to manufacture the components of its diagnostic kits as well as its instruments. The company’s mission is to improve the health status of the population through diagnostic tests that can guide medical decisions more effectively while also addressing concerns for health care expenditures and the need to provide safety for clinicians and medical scientists.

Established in 1971, Streck develops and manufactures products for clinical and research laboratories. Streck’s passion for innovation, quality and service has allowed the organization to become a world leader in the development of quality control and diagnostic products that help laboratories ensure accurate and timely results for patients. Streck offers the industry’s leading automated erythrocyte sedimentation rate instrument and is a worldwide supplier of blood collection tubes that standardize methods for sample collection, stabilization and transportation. Expanding product lines include flow cytometry, body fluids and urinalysis with emerging products being developed for the burgeoning field of molecular diagnostics. For more information, visit www.streck.com.