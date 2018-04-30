ACR Data Science Institute Summit to Explore Opportunities and Challenges of Integrating Artificial Intelligence into the Economics of Radiology

Newswise — On May 30, 2018 the American College of Radiology (ACR) Data Science InstituteTM (DSI) and the Society for Imaging Informatics in Medicine (SIIM) will hold the Spring 2018 Data Science Summit: Economics of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Health Care at the SIIM 2018 Annual Meeting.

“Moving AI algorithms into routine clinical practice will require that our healthcare system supports fair compensation for their development. However, there is no simple one-size-fits-all payment scheme for reimbursing the use of AI in healthcare. In fact, the medical community will have to demonstrate the value and cost savings to patients before reimbursement will be considered,” said Bibb Allen, MD, FACR, chief medical officer of the ACR Data Science Institute. By exploring the opportunities and challenges associated with integrating AI into the economics of heath care, expert facilitators will help AI algorithms developers consider the reimbursement, regulatory and implementation issues which will influence payment. The program will also:

Outline the current and future systems for Medicare and commercial health care reimbursement in the United States

Define the mechanisms and challenges for reimbursement of AI software algorithms within the traditional US fee-for-service (FFS) payment system

Describe the shift in US payment policy from the traditional FFS payment system to value-based reimbursement models defined in the Medicare Quality Payment Program

Define the role of AI in value-based reimbursement models and the development of quality metrics for radiology

Define the opportunities and challenges for reimbursement of AI software algorithms within value-based payment models

“Machine learning and deep learning are emerging technologies with great potential that enable novel business models to translate these discoveries to improve patient care,” said Paul G. Nagy, PhD, FSIIM, CIIP, chair of SIIM. “SIIM is excited to partner with the ACR on putting together a workshop to discuss the economics of machine learning in medical imaging right before the SIIM annual meeting this year in Washington, DC.”

The ACR DSI and SIIM Spring 2018 Data Science Summit: The Economics of Artificial Intelligence in Health Care will take place May 30, 2018 from 10:00 a.m.—5:00 p.m. at the Gaylord National Resort, Oxon Hill, MD. ACR DSI Chief Science Officer Keith J. Dreyer, DO, Ph.D., FACR and ACR DSI Chief Medical Officer Bibb Allen, MD, FACR will present along with Zeke Silva, MD, FACR, Chair, ACR Commission on Economics; Kurt Schoppe, MD, Chair, ACR Economics Committee on Reimbursement; and Gregory N. Nicola, MD, FACR, Chair, ACR Economics Committee on MACRA; and members of the ACR Economics and Health Policy staff.

