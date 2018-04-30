Catholic Business Network of Baltimore (CBNB) Honors Mercy Medical Center’s Sr. Helen Amos, RSM, with Leadership Award

Newswise — Baltimore, MD / April 30, 2018) – The Catholic Business Network of Baltimore (CBNB) has announced that Sister Helen Amos, RSM is the recipient of the 2018 CBNB Catholic Business Leadership Award.

Sister Helen Amos, RSM has served as Executive Chair of the Board of Trustees of Mercy Health Services since 1999 following a seven-year tenure as President and Chief Executive Officer from 1992 to 1999. Sister Helen has been a member of the Mercy Board of Trustees since 1980.

“The Catholic Business Network of Baltimore is privileged to partner with the Archdiocese of Baltimore to recognize individuals who exemplify the guidance of their spiritual faith throughout their professional lives,” said Kevin Spargo, president-elect of CBNB. “Sister Amos has dedicated her life to the service of others, fighting homelessness and improving the quality of care for our community at large. She is an inspiring example of Catholic leadership and we are honored to present her with the sixth-annual Catholic Business Leadership Award.”

The 2018 award will be presented to Sister Helen at CBNB’s Business Leadership Breakfast to be held on Friday, July 27, 2018, beginning at 7.30 a.m. at the Embassy Suites in Hunt Valley, MD.

Sister Helen has more than 30 years’ experience in the fields of education and health care administration. After working as a teacher in Georgia, Sister Helen arrived in Baltimore to take a position as Registrar for Mount Saint Agnes College where she had earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Mathematics in 1962. Sister would later take on administrator duties with the Sisters of Mercy of the Union and the Archdiocese of Baltimore. Before coming to Mercy, Sister Helen served as President of the Sisters of Mercy of the Union in Silver Spring, Maryland from 1984 to 1991.

Sister Helen and the leadership team of Mercy Health Services are responsible for the development and implementation of numerous programs at Mercy, including the creation of The Center for Women’s Health & Medicine and its flagship programs in gynecologic oncology and breast cancer diagnosis and treatment; “The Woman’s Doctor” program on WBAL-TV; and Mercy’s network of specialty and primary care physicians. Sister Helen is dedicated to improving the quality of life of women and the community as a whole.

Recent accomplishments of Sister Helen Amos, RSM, include:

Baltimore Sun’s Business & Civic Hall of Fame Honoree, 2016

Business Leader of the Year, Loyola University Maryland’s Sellinger School of Business & Management, 2014

Keynote speaker, Catholic Health Association Annual Assembly, 2013;

The Whitney M. Young, Jr. Memorial Award from the Greater Baltimore Urban League, 2013;

Recipient of the Andrew White Medal from Loyola University Maryland, 2008.

Recipient of the Speaker’s Medallion from the Speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates, 2008.

Inducted into the Maryland Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame, 2007

Top 50 Influential Marylanders for 2007 by The Daily Record

Recipient of the Central Maryland Ecumenical Council’s prestigious Christian Life Award presented to individuals whose life, work, and deeds have exemplified a steadfast commitment to the Christian faith, 2005

Recipient of the Carroll Medal from Loyola University Maryland, 2005

Sister Helen serves on the board and is President of Mercy Ridge, a continuing care retirement community in Timonium, Maryland. She is currently a member of the Board of Trustees of St. Joseph’s/Candler Health System in Savannah, Georgia; Mercy Health Ministry, St. Louis, Missouri; the Downtown Partnership (past chair) and the Downtown Management District Authority of Baltimore City; Cristo Rey Jesuit High School; and the Board of Financial Administration of the Archdiocese of Baltimore. Sister Helen is a former member of the Board of Directors for the Greater Baltimore Committee and the United Way of Central Maryland. She is the immediate past chair of the Leadership Advisory Group for Baltimore City’s 10 Year Plan to End Homelessness.

Sister Helen earned her Master of Science degree in Mathematics from the University of Notre Dame and received Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degrees from College Misericordia in Dallas, Pennsylvania, and from Notre Dame of Maryland University.

Created in 2014, past-recipients of CBNB’s Catholic Business Leadership Award include Michael MacDonald, executive chairman of the board of Medifast, Tyler Tate, president of Lewis Contractors, the Hon. Francis X Kelly, Jr., former Maryland senator and chairman and co-founder of Kelly & Associates, and Dr. Ellen Yankellow, President & CEO of Correct Rx Pharmacy Services, Inc.

