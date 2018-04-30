Around the World in Four Years: Graduating Senior Finds Calling in Research Abroad

Newswise — AMES, Iowa – Summers are no time to relax for Adam Willman. Instead, the graduating Iowa State University senior has hopped on a plane every summer to study and work – from California to Turkey to Morocco to China.

Willman, a senior in agronomy and global resource systems, grew up in Marshalltown. He comes from a Cyclone family two generations removed from the farm, so it was an experience as a high-schooler at the World Food Prize in Des Moines that sparked his interest in environmental issues such as water and soil quality.

Luckily, one of the best agricultural colleges in the world is just 30 minutes from his home.

In high school, Willman’s research paper on water quality and quantity in Mongolia was accepted for the World Food Prize’s Global Youth Institute. There, he learned about agronomy, food security and the global impact of agriculture on the environment.

He was chosen to be a World Food Prize Borlaug-Ruan international intern.

“At 18, I had never left the United States before and then I was on a plane to Ankara, Turkey,” he said. “It was a pivotal point in my life because it helped shape my time at Iowa State.”

In Turkey, he interned at the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center, where he conducted research on pathogens and nematodes. His research supervisor was from Palestine, and several colleagues came from China, Syria and Ethiopia.

“I used it as an opportunity to see if I could work and study abroad,” he said. “It was sink or swim because I was only there two months.

“I came to Iowa State in a daze. I graduated high school, spent two months in Turkey and then I was here. I don’t think I’ve slowed down since.”