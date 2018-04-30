‘Community Dialogues’ Event in King City to Focus on Educational Attainment

Newswise — SEASIDE, Ca., April 30, 2018 -- CSUMB President Eduardo M. Ochoa will host a facilitated dialogue to discuss educational attainment with members of the local community at the Salinas Valley Fairgrounds on Thursday, May 3 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Community Dialogues event is intended to create a discussion between educational leaders, families and community members about how to pursue education and become lifelong learners.

“This event will focus on K-12 education, preparing for college and lifelong learning. The goal of our community dialogues is to bring together people with different perspectives, promote understanding and build consensus. We expect this event will be both informative and constructive for the community,” said CSUMB President Eduardo M. Ochoa.

Panelists to include:

Zandra-Jo Galvan: Superintendent of Greenfield Union School District

Erica Padilla-Chavez: CEO of Pajaro Valley Prevention and Student Assistance Inc.

Jose Luis Alvarado: Dean of CSUMB’s College of Education

The Community Dialogues event, made possible by a generous contribution from Bud and Rebecca Colligan, is in keeping with CSUMB’s role as a community resource, providing forums for provocative discussions that can impact thought and action on issues important to our community.