American Psychological Association Commemorates Mental Health Awareness Month with Series of Special Activities

Newswise — WASHINGTON – The American Psychological Association is honoring Mental Health Awareness Month in May with a range of activities aimed at providing important insights into the status of mental health for minority and vulnerable communities and finding solutions and sharing resources to address critical gaps in comprehensive care and policy.

Wednesday, May 9: Twitter Chat - Kids and Trauma: Partnering for Health and Hope #KidsAndTrauma or #HeroesOfHope, 2 to 3 p.m. EDT

The mental health and well-being of young people is a critical issue throughout the country. In advance of National Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day on May 10, APA is partnering with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and other key organizations for a Twitter chat about how best to respond to the needs of children and youth exposed to trauma, particularly those from marginalized communities.

Thursday, May 10: National Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day: Partnering for Health and Hope Following Trauma, Dorothy Betts Marvin Theatre, The George Washington University, Marvin Center, 800 21st St. N.W., Washington, D.C., 7 p.m. EDT

The theme for this year’s National Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day is “Partnering for Health and Hope Following Trauma” and will focus on the importance of an integrated approach to caring for the mental health needs of children and young adults who have experienced trauma, as well as their families. APA CEO Arthur C. Evans Jr., PhD, will participate in a town hall discussion about making child-serving systems in the U.S. more trauma-focused. Evans will engage with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration assistant secretary for mental health and substance abuse, senior federal officials, governors’ spouses and executives from the nation’s other leading organizations for professionals in primary care, behavioral health and child welfare. Registration is open.

Saturday, April 28, through Thursday, May 10: I am Psyched! National Tour stop at Salisbury University, Guerrieri Student Union, Pocomoke Room 234, Salisbury, Maryland

The I am Psyched! multi-media pop-up exhibit is touring the country and is currently at Salisbury University in Salisbury, Maryland. I am Psyched! explores the history of contemporary contributions of women of color in psychology. The exhibit is open to the public.

Wednesday, May 16: I am Psyched! for Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, SPIRE Conference Center, 750 First St., N.E., Washington, D.C., 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. EDT

This event will feature a roundtable discussion with Asian Pacific American women psychologists who have broken barriers to become leaders. Alice F. Chang, PhD, the first ethnic minority woman to serve on the APA Board of Directors, is a notable participant in the roundtable discussion. This event continues the series of 2018 events that highlight women of color psychologists during heritage and awareness months. Media interested in attending should contact APA Public Affairs at public.affairs@apa.org.

Thursday, May 17: “Rolling Back Progress: How Shifts in Federal Policy are Hurting Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Americans” briefing open to congressional staff and members of the public, Rayburn House Office Building, 45 Independence Avenue, S.W., Room 2103, Washington, D.C., 3 to 4:30 p.m. EDT

Recent federal policy initiatives are hurting sexual and gender minorities. Psychological science details how these shifts are increasing stigma and prejudice, potentially decreasing access to critical services and increasing well-documented health disparities. To mark the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia, this briefing will spotlight the psychological impact of these policies. Speakers will share solutions to benefit the health of sexual and gender minorities. Speakers include APA’s Clinton Anderson, PhD, interim executive director for public interest. To attend, email swood@apa.org.

Thursday, May 17: Addressing the Crisis in Older Adult Mental Health, Rayburn House Office Building, 45 Independence Avenue, S.W., Room 2075, Washington, D.C., 12 to 2 p.m. EDT

This briefing will examine the emerging crisis of access to mental health services for older adults. It will be hosted by the National Coalition on Mental Health and Aging, of which APA is a member, the National Association for Rural Mental Health and the National Association of County Behavioral Health and Developmental Disability Directors. APA member Jacqueline Gray, PhD, will present at the event. To attend, email awatt@apa.org.

Friday, May 18: National Older Adult Mental Health Awareness Day, SAMHSA, 5600 Fishers Lane, Meeting Room: Pavilion C in Atrium, Rockville, Maryland, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. EDT

Sponsored by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and the National Coalition on Mental Health and Aging, this event is aimed at raising public awareness about the mental health of older Americans and spurring action to address their needs by promoting evidence-based approaches to mental health and substance use prevention, treatment and recovery. APA members Jacqueline Gray, PhD, and Frederic Blow, PhD, will participate. Registration is open. This event will also be webcast.

Friday, May 18, and Saturday, May 19: ACT Raising Safe Kids Program Champions Meeting, SPIRE Conference Center, 750 First St., N.E., Washington, D.C., 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (both days) EDT

The ACT Raising Safe Kids Program, developed by the APA Violence Prevention Office, teaches positive parenting skills to parents and caregivers of children from birth to age 8. APA will host the 16th Annual Leadership Meeting for approximately 40 of the ACT coordinators and master trainers from the U.S. and around the world. The agenda includes the sharing of diverse experiences implementing the program, presentations and discussions about program implementation, replication, adaptation and evaluation. Media interested in attending should contact APA Public Affairs at public.affairs@apa.org.

Thursday, May 24: The Emotional Ride of the Transplant Process webinar, 2 to 3 p.m. EDT

Presented by Jody Jones, PhD, this webinar will help viewers learn how to deal with a potentially long wait for an organ and how they can mentally prepare themselves and their loved ones for when they do receive a transplant. Viewers will also learn how to manage their fears and expectations about the process while waiting for and living with a transplant.

