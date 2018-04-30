UIC Senior Morgan Pirtle Wins National Jazz Awards

Newswise — University of Illinois at Chicago student Morgan Pirtle, who is graduating in May from the College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts and the Honors College, has received several national jazz awards for vocal music.

DownBeat magazine recently announced that Pirtle is a recipient of the DownBeat Student Music Awards 2018 “Outstanding Performance” award in the Vocal Jazz Soloist category, Undergraduate College. Each year, DownBeat magazine, one of the nation’s premier jazz publications, singles out exemplary jazz students across the country for their Student Music Awards.

Pirtle also recently won the prestigious Chicago-based Luminarts Jazz Fellowship, after winning the People’s Choice Award at the Luminarts 2018 Jazz Finals.

“As I approach graduation, receiving these awards is exciting and humbling. They are a reflection of the hours and passion that I have poured into my art these past four years, and I am extremely grateful to be recognized nationally,” said Pirtle.

Pirtle will graduate with honors from both the jazz studies program and the Honors College, which she attended on both merit and academic scholarships. She will receive a Bachelor of Music degree in Jazz Studies and plans to attend the Honors College ceremony on May 9, as well as the College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts graduation ceremony on May 12.

At UIC, Pirtle studied with vocalist Cheryl Wilson and said the UIC School of Theatre and Music provided her with opportunities to work with some of the most respected and talented musicians in Chicago. She said the UIC Jazz Festival hosted annually by the School of Theatre and Music was an invaluable experience for her. It granted a young artist like herself “unmatchable opportunities” to work with and learn from well-known artists, including Rufus Reid, Robin Eubanks and Jon Faddis.