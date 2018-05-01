DHS S&T Awards First Phase 4 Award for IOT Security

Newswise — WASHINGTON—The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) announced today Ionic Security, Inc., based in Atlanta, Georgia, is the first company to successfully complete prototype testing and move to the pilot deployment phase as part of the Silicon Valley Innovation Program (SVIP).

Ionic successfully tested a secure, data transfer plug-in specifically designed for video surveillance systems. Ionic’s Data Trust Platform secures video surveillance feeds to prevent directed attacks without requiring new technology, additional encryption, or proxies and without changing the end-user experience. The Data Trust Platform integrates with legacy and current technology and meets key industry standards such as Open Network Video Interface Forum (ONVIF) Standard, ONVIF-S, and the CENC Standard.

“SVIP functions to create the opportunities for innovation and development that Ionic has successfully navigated,” said Melissa Ho, Managing Director of SVIP. “We look forward to the ways this technology could provide enhanced options for critical infrastructure security.”

A successful prototype test is the requirement to complete the third phase of SVIP. The program consists of four phases, with the first two phases consisting of proof of concept and a working prototype. The fourth phase, for which Ionic received $199,329 and began on April 11, requires the execution of the necessary testing and steps to bring their solution to commercial viability and availability.

Initially designed to be a general security platform, the continual user feedback available to Ionic through SVIP has resulted in a plug-in that will be market-ready and will have had DHS S&T as a legacy partner.

Launched in 2015, SVIP targets nontraditional performers who can offer solutions to the most pressing threats facing DHS and the homeland security mission. SVIP offers up to $800,000 in non-dilutive funding to eligible companies. Participation in SVIP does not mandate or promise procurement contracts with DHS or its components.

The Ionic award was made under the solicitation Securing the Internet of Things (IoT), Solicitation Number: HSHQDC-16-R-00035, the first solicitation for submissions opened under the SVIP Other Transaction Solicitation (OTS) authority.

For more information on current and future SVIP OTS solicitations, visit https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/svip or contact dhs-silicon-valley@hq.dhs.gov.