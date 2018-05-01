Celebrating UIC Commencement, May 9-14

Newswise — Fourteen distinguished individuals, including accomplished alumni, will visit the University of Illinois at Chicago to address the 2018 graduates and their families at celebratory commencement ceremonies May 9–14.

Three guests will be granted honorary degrees, the university’s highest award: Juan Salgado, chancellor of the City Colleges of Chicago, from the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; award-winning documentary filmmaker Steve James, from the College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts; and Randall Grove, executive director of the Chicago Dental Society, from the College of Dentistry.

More than 5,300 degrees will be awarded at 14 college ceremonies, which will all take place at the UIC Pavilion, 525 S. Racine Ave.

En español

Honors College: May 9, 7 p.m. Speaker: Eboo Patel, founder and president of Interfaith Youth Core.

Pharmacy: May 10, 10 a.m. Speaker: Henri Manasse, 1968 Golden Graduate of the UIC College of Pharmacy, former faculty member and dean of the college.

Nursing: May 10, 2 p.m. Speaker: Deborah Trautman, chief executive officer of the American Association of Colleges of Nursing.

Applied Health Sciences: May 10, 7 p.m. Speaker: Stevie Hopkins, owner of music merchandise company Second City Prints and leader of disability-awareness brand 3E Love.

Social Work: May 11, 9 a.m. Speaker: Celena Roldán, chief executive officer of the American Red Cross of Chicago & Northern Illinois.

Medicine: May 11, 2 p.m. Speaker: former U.S. Surgeon General Richard Carmona.

Education: May 11, 7 p.m. Speaker: Janice Jackson, chief executive officer of Chicago Public Schools.

Business Administration: May 12, 8:30 a.m. Speaker: Mary Szela, chief executive officer of Surefire Medical.

Dentistry: May 12, 12:30 p.m. Speaker: UIC Dean of Dentistry Clark Stanford.

Receiving an honorary degree of Doctor of Science will be Randall Grove, executive director of the Chicago Dental Society.

Public Health: May 12, 4 p.m. Speaker: Physician-scientist and public health administrator David Satcher.

Architecture, Design, and the Arts: May 12, 7:30 p.m. Speaker: Chicago-based filmmaker Steve James will give a commencement speech and accept a Doctor of Humane Letters from the college.

Liberal Arts and Sciences: May 13, 10 a.m. Speaker: Robert Mariano, retail grocery business executive, who in 2010 introduced Mariano’s Fresh Market.

Juan Salgado, chancellor of the City Colleges of Chicago, will receive an honorary degree.

The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences is UIC’s largest college commencement, with more than 1,300 graduates. Approximately 7,900 graduates and guests are expected to fill the UIC Pavilion to capacity May 13.

Engineering: May 13, 3 p.m. Speaker: Jim D’Angelo, chief operating officer of Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria.

Urban Planning and Public Affairs: May 14, 2 p.m. Speaker: Jeannette Tamayo, regional director for the Economic Development Administration.

Commencement ceremonies and receptions.

With more than 30,500 students, UIC is Chicago’s largest university and has one of the nation’s largest medical schools. UIC has one of the most diverse student bodies in the U.S. and is among the nation’s leading universities in federal research funding.