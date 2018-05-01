Glaucoma Research Foundation Builds Momentum Toward A Cure

Newswise — SAN FRANCISCO – May 1, 2018 – Glaucoma Research Foundation, a national non-profit organization dedicated to finding a cure for glaucoma, has announced the celebration of its 40th anniversary year, the board approval of its new strategic plan, and an expanded capital campaign designed to accelerate research towards a cure. Commemorated at an April 24 annual dinner at the War Memorial in San Francisco, the anniversary marks 40 years of innovation, collaboration and discovery.

This year heralds a tipping point for Glaucoma Research Foundation, which will in January 2019 begin the next phase of its breakthrough research program, “Catalyst for a Cure.” The third phase of this collaborative endeavor builds on 16 years of seminal research on the cause, early biological indicators and measurement of glaucoma, and will focus on restoring vision in glaucoma patients.

“Glaucoma research is at an incredible tipping point, and both doctors and researchers believe that a cure for glaucoma is possible,” said Thomas M. Brunner, president and CEO, Glaucoma Research Foundation. “With continued investigations, we may actually find ways to restore vision lost from glaucoma. It’s what patients want. And now, a cure truly is in sight.”

In July 2014, Glaucoma Research Foundation launched “The Cure is in Sight,” a $15 million capital campaign designed to reinforce its mission, strengthen education and awareness efforts, and make possible great strides in scientific discovery. The organization announced on April 24 that it has surpassed its goal two months short of its June 2018 target, and will extend the campaign with a goal to raise $25 million by 2020. The additional capital will be used to help fund implementation of the new strategic plan and collaborative research, including the Catalyst for a Cure Vision Restoration Initiative.

“For the past 40 years, Glaucoma Research Foundation has defined the agenda for glaucoma research through innovation, collaboration and discovery,” said Andrew Iwach, MD, Board Chair, Glaucoma Research Foundation. “Today we remain more committed than ever to leading the way to a cure.”

Glaucoma is the second leading cause of blindness in the world, and vision loss from glaucoma is irreversible. Currently there is no cure, and everyone is at risk for developing this blinding disease. It is estimated that by 2020, 80 million people worldwide will have glaucoma. Glaucoma Research Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of glaucoma patients and funding innovative research to find a cure. In addition to funding critical glaucoma research, Glaucoma Research Foundation also is the leading source of information for patients and their families. Those affected by glaucoma turn to Glaucoma Research Foundation to understand the disease, learn more about treatments, and receive updates on new medical therapies to help prevent blindness from glaucoma.

To learn more or join The Cure is in Sight, visit www.glaucoma.org/campaign.

