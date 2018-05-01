Partnership with Chevron Key to Advancing CSU K-12 STEM Teacher Preparation

Newswise — Thanks to the generosity of Chevron, the California State University will enhance its K-12 STEM teacher preparation programs and expand specialized learning facilities on campuses. The CSU was recently awarded a $400,000 grant - the latest in a series of investments made by the energy company, which now totals $2.15 million over five years.

“The CSU is a leader in preparing California’s STEM teachers, and thanks to the generosity of Chevron, the university can further its efforts to prepare schools, students and communities to engage in science,” said Marquita Grenot-Scheyer, assistant vice chancellor of Educator Preparation & Public School Programs.

The CSU’s partnership with Chevron is driven by their mutual interest of transforming California by educating all teachers about the New Generation of Science Standards (NGSS).

This latest grant will fund the CSU STEM Teacher Researcher (STAR) Program and MakerSpace initiatives on CSU campuses.

STAR Program

Chevron’s donation will grow the STAR program to accommodate more future STEM teachers in research fellowships. During summer 2018, up to 70 additional research fellowships will be provided, involving research at nationally-renowned laboratories, including NASA and the U.S. Department of Defense.

The program is revolutionary in the preparation of STEM teachers, enabling teacher candidates to partner with world-class researchers and scientists integrating science and engineering.

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo faculty, STAR leaders and alumni will also design a STAR-informed course that could be offered on all CSU campuses in the future.

MakerSpaces

The grant will bring a MakerSpace to CSU Monterey Bay and San Diego State University. Expanding to these two campuses will increase the number of Maker certificates by 100 in one year.

MakerSpaces are a designated area on campus with tools and equipment that allow students to create and build. 3-D printers, laser cutters and music recorders are just some devices available in MakerSpaces for students’ engagement.

The goal of MakerSpaces is to foster innovation among students and, ultimately, provide the tools needed to solve community issues.

In 2015, Sonoma State began offering the first-ever Maker Educator Certificate Program, training teachers to effectively use a MakerSpace to enhance learning in the classroom. Chevron’s investment will provide scholarships to future STEM teachers at CSUMB and SDSU to obtain certificates pertaining to MakerSpaces.

Chevron Supports Graduation Initiative 2025

The CSU is a leader in teacher preparation, producing the largest number of STEM teachers in the nation. The CSU’s commitment to implementing NGSS in the classroom has led to partnerships with thought partners, such as Chevron, who share the same vision in incorporating cutting-edge research and innovation into STEM education.

“Chevron is proud to support the CSU’s efforts to prepare young people for future success through next generation teaching and learning,” said Joe Naylor, vice president of Policy, Government and Public Affairs at Chevron. “Partnering with CSU on MakerSpaces and other initiatives that engage children directly in innovating, discovering and inventing ensures our children can learn by doing and gain the skills needed to get a good job, further their education and make an impact on their communities.”

Both the STAR Program and MakerSpaces aim to promote STEM learning among women and underrepresented minorities. Chevron’s contribution to these programs will help close achievement gaps and bolster the CSU’s efforts in meeting the goals of Graduation Initiative 2025.