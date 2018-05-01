Northwestern Law to Host Global Legal Innovation Summit

Newswise — CHICAGO - Thought leaders and change makers from across the globe will gather at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law in May to address the innovative transformation currently taking place in the legal industry around the world.

“Beyond Our Borders” is a two-day global legal innovation summit May 3-4, 2018, which will address the legal changes occurring within the U.S. and across the world — changes spurred by technological advances, new delivery models, a burgeoning wave of entrepreneurialism and a new legal buy/sell dynamic.

The event, held on the Law School’s Chicago campus, 375 E. Chicago Ave., is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

As legal practitioners across the globe develop unique strategies to keep up with and contribute to the changing legal landscape, this gathering of international leaders will create an opportunity for cross-cultural learning and the exchange of ideas.

The summit will bring together global progressive leaders from the legal community: regulators, firm and in-house attorneys, technologists, legal educators, marketers and media.

“It’s exciting to be part of a gathering of leaders from different parts of the legal ecosystem and across national boundaries,” says Mark Cohen, CEO of Legal Mosaic and Distinguished Fellow of the Law School’s Center for Practice Engagement and Innovation. “There is an emerging global community bent on improving access, efficiency and impact of legal services. These experts will bring the changes to life from first-hand experience.”

Each speaker will address the legal innovations that are showing up in their part of the world and will discuss the impact of these changes both locally and globally. They will follow up their presentations with a moderated discussion led by Northwestern Law faculty. The event will give the public the opportunity to engage with the individuals leading the industry’s unprecedented transformation.

Learn more about “Beyond Our Borders,” including how to register.

Speakers include: