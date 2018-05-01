Workers of All Kinds-Not Just Moms- Shy Away From Employers Who Aren't Family-Friendly, According to New Study

Newswise — If employers want to attract the best workers, create more flexibility for family demands.

What used to be the concerns of primarily mothers now concerns most all employees.

A new study led by CSUCI Assistant Prof of Sociology Lindsey Trimble O'Connor, Ph.D. and co-authored by University of Michigan Ass't Prof of Sociology Erin Cech, work-life balance is not an issue that concerns only female employees who are often mothers.

Men and those without children also suffer if they feel their workplace culture is not family friendly.

The employees of the 21st Century don't want to feel that if they take time away for family or personal reasons, they will not progress or will suffer bias.

This points out a need for an overhaul of the 21st Century work culture.

http://ciapps.csuci.edu/FacultyBiographies/lindsey.oconnor

