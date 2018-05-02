Swimming Fundraiser to Splash Away Cancer

Newswise — The ‘Splash Away Cancer!’ event will take place Saturday, May 19. The swimming fundraiser supports cancer research and patient care programs at The University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center. The event is sponsored by the Lobo Aquatic Club, UNM Recreational Services and New Mexico Masters Swimming.

The ‘Splash Away Cancer!’ event celebrates all those whose lives have been touched by cancer and honors those who have lost to it. All donations benefit the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Organizers invite swimmers of all ages and abilities. Swimmers may choose to swim 500 yards, one mile, or their own ‘Dedication Distance,’ and will be required to sign a waiver to participate. Those wishing to remain dry may donate online.

About the ‘Splash Away Cancer!’ Event

The ‘Splash Away Cancer!’ swimming fundraiser takes place Saturday, May 19, at the Armond H. Seidler Natatorium, Johnson Center at the University of New Mexico, 1 University Boulevard, Northeast, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Registration opens at 7 am and the event starts at 8 am.

All swimmers will be required to sign a waiver. The minimum donation is $25. To download entry forms and waivers, learn more about the event, and donate online, please visit www.SplashAwayCancer.org.

About the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center

The University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center is the Official Cancer Center of New Mexico and the only National Cancer Institute-designated Cancer Center in a 500-mile radius. Its 125 board-certified oncology specialty physicians include cancer surgeons in every specialty (abdominal, thoracic, bone and soft tissue, neurosurgery, genitourinary, gynecology, and head and neck cancers), adult and pediatric hematologists/medical oncologists, gynecologic oncologists, and radiation oncologists. They, along with more than 600 other cancer healthcare professionals (nurses, pharmacists, nutritionists, navigators, psychologists and social workers), provided cancer care for nearly 60 percent of the adults and 70 percent of the children in New Mexico affected by cancer. They treated 11,928 patients in 92,551 ambulatory clinic visits in addition to in-patient hospitalizations at UNM Hospital. These patients came from every county in the State. More than 12 percent of these patients participated in cancer clinical trials testing new cancer treatments and 35 percent of patients participated in other clinical research studies, including tests of novel cancer prevention strategies and cancer genome sequencing. The 130 cancer research scientists affiliated with the UNMCCC were awarded almost $50 million in federal and private grants and contracts for cancer research projects and published 301 high quality publications. Promoting economic development, they filed more than 30 new patents in FY16, and since 2010, have launched 11 new biotechnology start-up companies. Scientists associated with the UNMCCC Cancer Control & Disparities have conducted more than 60 statewide community-based cancer education, prevention, screening, and behavioral intervention studies involving more than 10,000 New Mexicans. Finally, the physicians, scientists and staff have provided education and training experiences to more than 230 high school, undergraduate, graduate, and postdoctoral fellowship students in cancer research and cancer health care delivery. Learn more at cancer.unm.edu.