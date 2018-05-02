 
Baseball Statistician Available to Talk About New MLB Strikeout Record

    • Newswise — Bowling Green State University mathematics and statistics professor James Albert is available to talk about the MLB's new strikeout record for April. This is the first time in the sport's history that strikeouts have exceeded hits during a calendar month.

    Dr. Albert has combined his passion for statistics and baseball to create a field that studies the statistics of sports. He has written several books on baseball statistics, including "Analyzing Baseball with R" and "Curve Ball."

