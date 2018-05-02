Insect biologist available to talk about increase in diseases transmitted by mosquito bites

Newswise — Bowling Green State University insect biologist and lecturer Dan Pavuk is available to talk about the recent CDC report showing that the number of people who get diseases transmitted by mosquito, tick and flea bites has more than tripled in the United States since 2004.

Dr. Pavuk can talk about the impact of climate change, insect-borne pathogens and viruses, mosquito surveillance, and insect control. He is currently working on a project funded by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to study mosquitoes in Wood County, Ohio.