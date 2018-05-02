 
Ocular Melanoma Expert Available to Discuss Diagnosis, Treatment and Prevention

  John Mason, M.D.

    John Mason, M.D.

    • The UAB News Studio is available for live or taped interviews with UAB experts.

    What is ocular melanoma and how rare is it?

    Newswise — Several people from Alabama and North Carolina have developed this rare form of eye cancer in a case that has confused many physicians. 

    UAB Ophthalmologist John Mason, M.D. is the only ocular oncologist in the state of Alabama and has treated many cases of ocular melanoma during the last 10 years.

    Mason stresses that all adults have a yearly eye exam in order to prevent and treat many forms of eye disease.

    Mason's major research areas include diabetic eye disease, macular surgery, and ocular oncology.

