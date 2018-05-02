 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

How Do Ticks Survive Between Meals? Vitamins, Thanks to Bacteria

Article ID: 693892

Released: 2-May-2018 12:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: Humboldt State University

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch

  • Credit: Humboldt State University

    Microscopic image of a tick.

  • Credit: Humboldt State University

    Tick bacteria, which can synthesize vitamins, are seen in the plasma that surrounds the nucleus of a tick's cell.

MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Infectious Diseases, Local - California
KEYWORDS
  • Ticks, tick-borne disease, Tick Bite, Lyme Disease, tick research,
  • Symbiotic Bacteria
  • + Show More

    • Jianmin Zhong, a biology professor at Humboldt State University in Northern California, has been researching ticks, tick-borne pathogens, and symbionts since 2001. 

    His research aims to detect tick-borne pathogens and symbionts and to control tick-borne diseases in the future. 

    His latest research, recently published in Ticks and Tick-borne Diseases, found that bacteria in ticks produce an enzyme that synthesizes vitamins. This finding addresses how ticks can survive in between blood meals and raises the future possibility of engineering ticks that can’t synthesize vitamins. 

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!