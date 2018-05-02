Mayo Clinic No. 10 on DiversityInc's Top Hospitals and Health Systems ranking

Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — Mayo Clinic again was named to DiversityInc's Top Hospitals and Health Systems ranking. This is the seventh consecutive year that Mayo has been ranked among the top health care organizations for its commitment to diversity, inclusion and equity.

Sharonne Hayes, M.D., medical director of Mayo Clinic's Office of Diversity and Inclusion, says the continued recognition is not a surprise. Rather, it’s a testament to the work of those allied with the office and colleagues across the organization who dedicate their time — on the clock and off — to ensure that Mayo is a welcoming place to receive the highest-quality patient care and to work.

“Mayo Clinic is excited to again be recognized among, and by, peer organizations for our efforts to be a welcoming, equitable health care organization,” Dr. Hayes said from the DiversityInc announcement dinner Tuesday night. “Each year, DiversityInc challenges us to continue our progress by making the criteria more stringent, and, each year, we all rise to the occasion.”

Mayo’s efforts toward building a diverse workforce, developing talent through mentorship programs, promoting an inclusive environment for patients and staff, and prioritizing this work at a leadership level were factored into its ranking. In recent years, Mayo has seen an increase in the number of departments represented by department diversity leaders, who serve on their department’s leadership team and identify department-specific needs and priorities. Mayo Employee Resource Groups, employee-organized groups that form around common dimensions of diversity, also have grown in numbers and membership across the organization. Diversity leaders and group members advance best practices.

About the rankings

To be considered for the ranking, each organization completes a questionnaire. This questionnaire is signed by a leader or the organization to ensure the accuracy of the information provided. Through the survey, organizations are ranked on four equally weighted areas of measurement: recruitment, talent development, senior leadership commitment and supplier diversity.

The rankings consider organizations’:

Talent pipelines, including workforce breakdown, recruitment efforts and breadth of existing talent

Talent development, including employee resource groups, mentoring opportunities, philanthropy, movement and fairness

Leadership accountability, which factors in communications and visibility

Supplier diversity, which accounts for organizational spend with businesses owned by minorities, women, those who identify as LGBT, people with disabilities and veterans.

DiversityInc uses data from participating organizations’ completed survey submissions to determine scores. There is no fee to participate.

