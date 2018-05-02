President John Sullivan Retiring; Gregory Argyros, MD, Named Successor

Newswise — Washington, D.C., May 2, 2018 — MedStar Health has announced plans to transition the leadership of MedStar Washington Hospital Center to Gregory J. Argyros, MD, MACP, FCCP, who will become the hospital’s President and a Senior Vice President of MedStar Health effective July 1, 2018. Dr. Argyros succeeds John Sullivan, who is retiring after successfully leading Washington, D.C.’s largest and busiest hospital since 2010. In announcing Mr. Sullivan’s retirement, M. Joy Drass, MD, MedStar’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, expressed “immense gratitude for his outstanding leadership during the past eight years.” Among other accomplishments, she cited his role in developing MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute and expanding it as a system-wide service line, the integration of the hospital’s cancer services into the MedStar Georgetown Cancer Institute, and the development of a world-class multi-disciplinary stroke program.

Dr. Argyros, who joined the hospital in 2012 and was named Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer in 2014, has made a “prompt and lasting impact on quality, patient safety, medical education, and research” at the Hospital Center. “His partnership with … physicians and nurses to reduce Central Line-Associated Bloodstream Infections (CLABSIs) is a system case study for improvement through multi-disciplinary teamwork,” Dr. Drass said in the announcement. She also commended Dr. Argyros for his leadership in guiding the hospital team through recent high-profile patient care experiences, including the intensive trauma and post-operative care that saved the life of Congressman Steve Scalise last June.

Prior to joining MedStar, Dr. Argyros spent 25 years in the Medical Corps of the U.S. Army, serving as Chief of Medicine at Walter Reed Army Medical Center and Director of Education, Training and Research for the National Capital Region.

