Babson College Is Once Again The No. 1 Private Business College For Return On Investment

Newswise — Babson College is the No. 1 private business college for return on investment, regardless of financial aid, according to PayScale, Inc., the world’s leader in precise, on-demand cloud compensation solutions.

According to the 2018 PayScale College ROI Report, Babson alumni enjoy a 20-year net return on investment between $793,000 and $941,000, depending on whether or not they received financial aid. This is an 8 percent increase over Pay­Scale’s findings in its prior year report.

Among all U.S. colleges and universities, Babson has been named No. 14 for value for students who receive financial aid, and No. 19 for those who do not. In Massachusetts, Babson is No. 2 overall, behind Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

“Return on investment is an extremely important factor when deciding on a path for higher education, and we are proud to again be recognized by PayScale for our efforts to increase value for our students and their families,” said Babson College President Kerry Healey.

From PayScale: “Babson College is among the best value business schools a person can attend…Founded in 1919 and situated on a 355-acre campus, this small, private business school is among the highest ranked in the U.S.”

Babson’s Return on Investment

Babson students are given the opportunity to accelerate their path to an undergraduate degree in as little as three years—an option that could increase return on investment for students and reduce tuition by up to 25 percent.

99 percent of Babson’s undergraduate Class of 2017 was employed or attended graduate school within six months of graduation.

90 percent of students have at least one internship while at Babson.

Every Babson graduate is welcomed into a powerful global network of more than 40,000 alumni in more than 115 countries.

Ranking Methodology

The data used in PayScale’s College Return on Investment (ROI) Report are collected through its ongoing, online compensation survey. This year, the report includes 1,461 higher education institutions, which is an increase of 39 schools from last year’s report. Of these schools, 922 are private, 534 are public, and five are service academies. The sample considered for this report was 1.4 million bachelor’s degree graduates with no higher degrees.

In calculating the return on investment, PayScale first determined the investment in college and the return from attending college. The investment is the cost of college as determined by the out-of-pocket cost of attending college plus foregone wages while in school. The return (gain) is the additional expected future income stream received for being a college graduate.

About PayScale

About Babson College

Babson College is the educator, convener, and thought leader for Entrepreneurship of All Kinds​®. The top​-rankedcollege for entrepreneurship education, Babson is a dynamic living and learning laboratory where students, faculty, and staff work together to address the real-world problems of business and society. We prepare the entrepreneurial leaders our world needs most: those with strong functional knowledge and the skills and vision to navigate change, accommodate ambiguity, surmount complexity, and motivate teams in a common purpose to make a difference in the world, and have an impact on organizations of all sizes and types. As we have for nearly a half-century, Babson continues to advance Entrepreneurial Thought & Action®​ ​as the most positive force on the planet for generating sustainable economic and social value.