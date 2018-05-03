 
We Need to Know More About Gina Haspel’s Past

Released: 3-May-2018

    • Newswise — Loch Johnson is the Regents Professor of Public and International Affairs at the University of Georgia. He is the author of over 200 articles and essays and the author or editor of 30 books on U.S. national security, including “Spy Watching: Intelligence Accountability in the United States,” “National Security Intelligence,” “America and the Challenges of World Leadership,”“The Oxford Handbook of National Security Intelligence” and “Seven Sins of America.” He also served as Frank Church’s top aide during the Church Committee.

    Johnson will also be available to speak to broadcast media on Monday, May 7, from 2 to 4 p.m.via UGA’s VideoLink ReadyCam studio, which is fully equipped with an HD camera, professional quality audio and lighting, electronic backdrop, recording options and IP-based transmission.

     

