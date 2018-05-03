Riverview Medical Center Secures Second Surgical Robot, Bringing the Latest Technology in Surgery to the Community

Newswise — Red Bank, NJ – May 3, 2018 – Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center is thrilled to announce the addition of the da Vinci Xi Surgical System, providing its surgeons with unparalleled precision, dexterity and control that allows for a minimally invasive surgical approach for many complex surgical procedures. Already home to the da Vinci Si™, the addition of the da Vinci Xi Surgical System adds to the already robust robotic surgery program at Riverview Medical Center, where surgeons perform a multitude of minimally invasive surgeries for complex diseases and conditions in gynecology, urology, thoracic, cardiac, and general surgery.

“Robotic surgery is the wave of the future,” says Robert Penney, M.D., chairman of the Robotics Committee at Riverview Medical Center. “Robot-assisted surgery allows patients to have major surgery with only a few small incisions. The benefits are numerous and include a faster recovery, shorter hospital stays, less blood loss, less risk of infection, smaller incisions with less scarring, a faster return to daily activities, and less pain, which helps to reduce the need for opioid pain medication.”

Structured with four arms mounted on an overhead suspension, the da Vinci Xi Surgical System can rotate into practically any position, giving surgeons even more flexibility and autonomy to reach more areas of the body than ever before. Additionally, the system is equipped with immersive high-definition, three-dimensional visualization, the latest in real-time fluorescence imaging, and advanced instrumentation, allowing for incredible accuracy all through the smallest incisions possible.

“The da Vinci’s advanced level of technology takes surgery beyond the limits of the human hand,” says Dr. Penney. “The surgeon is always 100 percent in control, but the technology translates their hand movements into smaller, precise movements.”

Surgeons at Riverview Medical Center utilize the da Vinci Si and Xi Surgical Systems for the following procedures:

Conditions & Treatments

Thoracic

Lung Cancer

Cancer of the Esophagus

Cancer of the Chest Wall

Birth Defect of the Chest

Tumors in the organs of the chest cavity

Colorectal

Small Intestine Disease

Gynecologic

Fibroids

Excessive Uterine Bleeding

Uterine Cancer

Pelvic Pain

Ovarian Tumors

Endometriosis

Hysterectomy

Urologic

Prostate Cancer

Kidney Cancer

Bladder Cancer

Urinary Obstruction

Tumors on the adrenal glands

Adrenalectomy

Nephrectomy (radical and partial)

Reconstructive

Pyeloplasty

Prostatectomy

Urogynecology

Pelvic Reconstructive Surgery

General Surgery

Gallbladder Disease

Diaphragm Hernia

Fundoplication for Reflux Disease

Small Intestine Disease

Diverticular Disease

Single Incision Surgery

“The robotics program at Riverview Medical Center is booming,” says Timothy J. Hogan, FACHE, president of Riverview Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center. “In fact, David Dupree, M.D., a general surgeon with Riverview Medical Center, recently completed our one thousandth robotics case. With the addition of the da Vinci Xi Surgical System, we will be able to help many more community members in need.”

