Fairman to be First Nurse to Deliver Garrison Lecture

The Garrison Lecturer is a scholar distinguished for contributions to medical history or other fields of science and learning, who presents original and previously unpublished research in a lecture given at the American Association for the History of Medicine’s (AAHM) annual meeting.

Penn Nursing’s Julie Fairman, PhD, RN, FAAN, the Nightingale Professor in Honor of Nursing Veterans and Chair of the Department of Biobehavioral Health Sciences, will deliver the lecture as part of the 91st gathering of the AAHM in Los Angeles, California, May 10-13, 2018 at the UCLA Meyer & Renee Luskin Conference Center. She will be the first nurse so honored.

Fairman, a nurse historian, author, and researcher, will speak about nurses who worked in the Civil Rights movement in 1964-1966 in Mississippi. The title of her talk will be: “We Went to Mississippi: Nurses and Civil Rights Activism of the mid-1960s.”

