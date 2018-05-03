Life Sciences Firms’ Lost Opportunities and ‘CryptoRuble’ Among Topics in Research Magazine from Johns Hopkins Carey Business School

Newswise — The spring 2018 issue of Changing Business, the twice-yearly magazine showcasing faculty research from the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School, is now available online and in print. The cover story, It’s Better to Share, describes Professor Phillip Phan’s finding that the reluctance of life sciences firms to share information with sector peers has cost them opportunities to produce innovations benefitting both the public and the industry.

Other featured research includes:

A Red Flag Over the 'CryptoRuble' The implications of Russia’s plans for a state-run digital currency are “worrying,” a Carey expert cautions. Commentary by Assistant Professor Jim Kyung-Soo Liew.

Not Quite on the Money The valuations and the claims of lower risk made by the leveraged buyout fund industry are called into question. Research by Senior Lecturer Jeffrey Hooke and Associate Professor Ken Yook.

For Whose Profit? The business practices of pharmaceutical benefit managers may be raising drug prices ― and reducing some patients’ access to their medications. Commentary by Assistant Professor Ge Bai.

Hurry Up and Wait Some companies’ online waiting lists for new products offer enhanced access to users who get others to sign up. However, the practice may succeed only under limited conditions. Research by Assistant Professor Luyi Yang.

Just Chill A post-donation freeze period would help safeguard the quality of human organs that are given in a donor-priority system. Research by Assistant Professor Tinglong Dai.

As always, Briefs (a sampling of recent projects by Carey faculty members, honors, and other news) and a letter from Dean Bernard T. Ferrari are also included in Changing Business.