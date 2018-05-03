Northwestern’s TEACHx 2018 Promotes Teaching and Learning Through Technology

Newswise — CHICAGO --- Northwestern University’s annual celebration of teaching and learning through technology, TEACHx, returns for its third year Wednesday, May 23. The one-day event brings together the growing educational technology community to share reflections on, and experiences in, blended and online learning, learning analytics and active learning spaces.

Focusing this year on inclusive teaching and student perspectives, TEACHx is presented by Northwestern Information Technology, in collaboration with the Office of the Provost, Northwestern Pritzker School of Law and the Searle Center for Advancing Learning & Teaching.

For the first time, the sessions will be held on the Law School’s downtown Chicago campus, in the Rubloff Building, 375 E. Chicago Ave.

Yevgeniya V. Zastavker, director of the Research Institute for Experiential Learning Science at Northeastern University, will give the keynote address, “Learning in an Era of ‘Wicked’ Challenges,” at 10 a.m., sharing her journey of learning, unlearning and relearning -- ultimately imagining a new, collaborative and engaging educational paradigm.

Concurrent sessions will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., including “Cultivating Gender Inclusivity in Classroom Discourse”; “Engineering Improv: Setting an Intention for Inclusion”; “Multimedia Assignments: Tort Reports”; and “Incorporating Universal Design for Learning into the Classroom” (panel).

TEACHx welcomes all who are passionate about teaching and learning. Presenters in previous years have represented all Northwestern schools.

The event is free to members of the Northwestern community and $50 for non-Northwestern attendees ($65 with parking). Visit the TEACHx website to register and for additional details.

More news at Northwestern Now

Find experts on our Faculty Experts Hub

Follow @NUSources for expert perspectives