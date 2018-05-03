Foundation Gives $6 Million to Support New Johns Hopkins School of Nursing Building

Newswise — The E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation of Philadelphia has given $6 million to the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing (JHSON) to fund the expansion of its current Anne M. Pinkard building. Since its first gift in 1990, the Carpenter Foundation has given more than $12 million in support of JHSON initiatives including the building, community health efforts, and an endowed professorship.

“This gift is incredibly important to securing our future as a school that provides the very best education and opportunities,” says JHSON Dean Patricia Davidson, PhD, MEd, RN, FAAN. “The Carpenter Foundation has been integral to our success over many years, and their support of a new building will help us expand our current footprint and create an enhanced space to collaborate, research, and improve health care locally and globally.”

In recognition of the gift, the Carpenter Foundation name will also be etched on the Johns Hopkins University Founders Wall, which celebrates and recognizes philanthropists whose commitments have matched or exceeded the founding $7 million gift of Mr. Johns Hopkins.

The building expansion, at five stories and 41,000 square feet, is set to break ground in Fall 2018. The space will feature collaborative research areas, a student-centered study cube, contemporary and flexible learning spaces, expanded event areas, a more prominent building entrance, and glass surfaces that overlook and open to the community.

“Our school has been in long need for more space as we have outgrown our home and transitioned to an all-graduate curriculum,” says Davidson. “It is our moment to look to the future and prepare a place that is going to transform nursing education and research for years to come.”

