Penn Medicine Named Among Nation’s Top 10 Employers by Forbes for Second Consecutive Year

Newswise — PHILADELPHIA — Penn Medicine has been named #6 on magazine’s annual “Best Employers in America” list ranking large employers across the nation, up from #7 in 2017. Other organizations listed in the top ten include Google, Trader Joe’s, and the Michelin Group, placing Penn Medicine among some of the most prominent companies in the nation – and first both in Pennsylvania and among all health care employers.

Penn Medicine – which includes the University of Pennsylvania Health System and Perelman School of Medicine – offers a culture dedicated to teamwork and professional development, with wide-ranging career opportunities for physicians, nurses, researchers, many other health professionals, administrative and support staff. A suite of best-in-class benefits offered to Penn Medicine’s workforce includes a generous employer-matching retirement plan, a robust tuition assistance program that has provided millions of dollars in assistance benefits to employees, and a top-tier health care plan that offers access to the same cutting-edge care that makes Penn Medicine a national leader in patient care.

“We are deeply committed to recruiting the most talented people, training the next generation of health care providers, and operating excellent facilitates that support patient-centered care,” said Ralph W. Muller, CEO of the University of Pennsylvania Health System. “These efforts come together each day to allow our staff to succeed in their careers at Penn Medicine.”

Penn Medicine faculty, staff, and students are also encouraged to share their knowledge and skills to benefit the community through free health clinics and screenings, disease prevention and treatment education, support groups for patients and their families, and health care career development. Through its unique CAREs Grant program, Penn Medicine employees can receive financial support for the purchase of supplies and other resources needed to perform this important work in the community, which is a key pillar of Penn Medicine’s mission.

“All of our staff work closely together with compassion and concern to advance the missions of Penn Medicine,” said J. Larry Jameson, MD, PhD, dean of the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and Executive Vice President of the University for the Health System. “It is truly the people at Penn Medicine who are the foundation of our success and strength in all we do.”

Beginning in 2017, Forbes partnered with research firm Statista, of Hamburg, Germany, to build its list of best employers. Statista surveyed 30,000 Americans who work for businesses with 1,000 or more employees, asking how likely they would be to recommend their employer to others.

Penn Medicine’s history of quality care and innovation began more than two-and-a-half centuries ago with the founding of the nation’s first hospital, Pennsylvania Hospital, in 1751 and the nation’s first medical school at the University of Pennsylvania in 1765. Penn Medicine has consistently pioneered medical “firsts” with a faculty and staff comprised of innovators who have dedicated their lives to advancing medicine through excellence in education, research, and patient care.

Today, with more than 39,000 employees, Penn Medicine, in combination with the University of Pennsylvania, is the largest private employer in Philadelphia. The health system includes six hospitals – the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, Pennsylvania Hospital, Chester County Hospital, Lancaster General Health, and Penn Medicine Princeton Health – and many outpatient locations throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The health system continues to grow in both its reach and efforts to provide high-quality and innovative patient care and career opportunities. In 2017, Penn Medicine unveiled plans for a $1.5 billion new hospital on Penn Medicine’s West Philadelphia campus, which will be the largest capital project in Penn’s history.

The full list of Forbes’ “Best Employers in America” is available online.