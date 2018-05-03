Endocrine Society’s Chief Program Officer named Meeting Professional of the Year

Newswise — WASHINGTON—Chief Program Officer Wanda Johnson won the PCMA Education Foundation’s Visionary Award honoring the Meeting Professional of the Year, the Endocrine Society announced today.

A veteran Society employee with more than 20 years’ tenure, Johnson leads the Education, Science, and Professional Development department. Her team is responsible for organizing ENDO, the Society’s annual meeting and expo, as well as 25 other educational events each year. ENDO is the world’s premier event where scientists and clinicians network and exchange information about groundbreaking advances in the endocrinology field.

“Wanda is passionate about continuous learning and strives to ensure our meetings and events are always the best they can be,” said the Society’s CEO, Barbara Byrd Keenan, FASAE, CAE. “Her pursuit of excellence spans her Endocrine Society career and is reflected in our award-winning and record-breaking signature events.”

Johnson received her award at the PCMA Education Foundation’s 2018 Professional Excellence Awards at the Marriott Marquis Washington, D.C. Tuesday night. The Meeting Professional of the Year Award recognizes a PCMA member who exemplifies professional excellence in contributions to their organization, PCMA and the business events community. With more than 7,000 members and an audience of more than 50,000 individuals, PCMA is the world’s largest network of business events strategists.

“It is truly an honor to receive this recognition from my peers in the meetings and events industry,” Johnson said. “I’m proud to play a role in organizing events where scientists and clinicians connect. Our work fosters innovation and fuels tomorrow’s medical and scientific breakthroughs.”

Johnson’s work helps ensure that endocrinologists are supported and valued throughout their careers. She manages the Society’s initiatives to promote diversity and inclusion, and to nurture early career professionals who represent the future of the field.

Johnson currently is leading the expansion of the Society’s Clinical Endocrinology Update, a three-day meeting where experts share the latest advances in the diagnosis and treatment of hormone conditions with clinicians. Building on record attendance in 2017, the Society will hold CEU on both the East and West Coasts this fall for the added convenience of members.

Among her achievements, Johnson oversaw the Society’s year-long celebration of the organization’s Centennial in 2016. To commemorate 100 years of advances in endocrine science and clinical care, the Society held numerous events and developed a digital timeline highlighting the field’s achievements.

Johnson has a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Maryland University College in Paralegal Studies/Management Studies. She received her CMP (Certified Meeting Professional) designation in 1995 and her CAE (Certified Association Executive) designation in 2009. She was named a Fellow of the Alliance for Continuing Education in the Health Professions (ACEhp) in 2012.

