SUNY Downstate Medicine Department Chair Dr. Moro Salifu Receives Prestigious Master Recognition From the American College of Physicians

Newswise — May 2, 2018 | Brooklyn, NY—SUNY Downstate Department of Medicine Chairman and professor Moro Salifu, MD, MPH, MBA, MACP, was recognized as a Master of the American College of Physicians in a convocation ceremony at the recent 2018 Annual Meeting of the American College of Physicians. This distinguished honor is awarded to medical professionals who have demonstrated prominence in practice and leadership. Dr. Salifu is the only State University of New York Academic Medical Center physician, and the only Brooklyn physician to be recognized in 2018. Also named as a 2018 Master was Nick Fitterman, M.D., a SUNY Downstate alumni, and member of the Northwell Health Physician Partners network.

“Being recognized as a Master by the American College of Physicians is a great honor for Dr. Salifu and SUNY Downstate,” said SUNY Downstate president Wayne J. Riley, M.D., president emeritus of the American College of Physicians and himself a 2009 Master recipient. “Because of his strong and diverse academic scholarship, expertise and passion for teaching and mentoring fellows, residents, and students, Dr. Salifu’s influence plays a crucial role on our campus and also in the communities where our physicians ultimately serve. This prestigious recognition is a testament to the cadre of outstanding physicians here at SUNY Downstate.”

“I am honored to receive this prestigious award from the American College of Physicians,” said Dr. Salifu. “I credit my colleagues, faculty, staff, and students for being an inspiration to me; it is their consistent belief that drives me to continue working to find solutions for the most pressing healthcare challenges in our community, and I am grateful to be among this year’s Masters.”

For his medical research, clinical expertise, and leadership, Dr. Salifu has received numerous grants, including a multi-million dollar award from the National Institute of Health to advance the work of the Brooklyn Health Disparities Center. The grant supports a partnership among SUNY Downstate Medical Center, the Arthur Ashe Institute for Urban Health, and the Office of the Brooklyn Borough President whose goal is to reduce health disparities in and beyond Brooklyn. Dr. Salifu is recognized nationally and globally for his work in kidney transplant outcomes as well as his role in the discovery of the human platelet F11 receptor and its involvement in the development of atherosclerosis and thrombosis in the vascular bed.

About Dr. Moro Salifu

Ghanaian-born Dr. Moro Salifu received his medical degree from Dokuz Eylul University in Turkey. He completed his residency, internship, and fellowship training at SUNY Downstate, where he has served as Chief of the Division of Nephrology and Director of the Kidney Transplant Program since 2008. He is a tenured Professor of Medicine, Chairman of the Department of Medicine, and also the Edwin C. and Anne K. Weiskopf Endowed Chair in Nephrology and Transplantation.

Dr. Salifu has received numerous awards, including Best Educator of the Year, Best Doctor/US News and World Report, Castle Connolly Top Doctors, and the Worldwide Registry of Executives and Professionals, among others. He serves on numerous institutional and national professional committees and has been published extensively in peer-reviewed journals nationally and internationally. Dr. Salifu is also a member and journal reviewer for nephrology and transplant societies and was president of the New York Society of Nephrology for the 2013-14 academic year.

