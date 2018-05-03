Anthony Weiss, MD, MBA, MSc, Named Chief Medical Officer at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

BOSTON – Anthony Weiss, MD, MBA, MSc, today joined Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). In this new role, Weiss will serve as a key clinical leader for both BIDMC and Harvard Medical Faculty Physicians (HMFP) at BIDMC, the medical center’s affiliated physician group.

“Quality and safety, clinical integration and interdisciplinary collaboration are vitally important to our fundamental commitment to providing extraordinary care for our patients,” said Pete Healy, President of BIDMC. “Dr. Weiss’s expertise and leadership will help us further strengthen how we deliver on our mission. We are pleased to welcome him to BIDMC.”

“Dr. Weiss is an accomplished clinician and health care administrator,” said Alexa Kimball, MD, MPH, President and CEO of Harvard Medical Faculty Physicians and Professor of Dermatology at Harvard Medical School. “We know his many years of clinical and administrative experience – along with his commitment to high-quality, comprehensive care – will make him an invaluable partner and leader in our organization.”

Working collaboratively with senior leaders and physicians, Weiss will be an integral part of ongoing work in quality and safety, clinical regulatory compliance, credentialing and clinical program development.

He brings to BIDMC and HMFP extensive experience in medicine and health care administration. Most recently, he served as Chief Medical Officer at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, New York. As the hospital’s first CMO, Weiss initiated an increase of collaboration between medical staff and hospital leadership – with the fundamental goal of advancing patient care. As Associate Dean for Clinical Affairs at Upstate Medical University, he spearheaded the integration of health care quality and policy into the undergraduate medical curriculum and oversaw a comprehensive assessment of the clinical learning environment. A psychiatrist, Weiss previously practiced at Massachusetts General Hospital and held various roles at Partners Healthcare.

“I’m excited to join Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and to partner with a talented community of clinicians who are deeply committed to extraordinary patient care,” Weiss said. “I look forward to helping BIDMC build on its strong historical foundation to continue to explore new ways of providing world-class care to patients and families.”

Weiss earned his medical degree from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine. He also earned his Master of Medical Science degree from Harvard Medical School and a Master of Business Administration from Babson College.