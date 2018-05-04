ProMedica and The University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences Open $57 Million Joint Neurosciences Center

Newswise — TOLEDO, Ohio, May 4, 2018 ­­– ProMedica and The University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences formally unveiled their new joint Neurosciences Center on the campus of ProMedica Toledo Hospital. The new 122,000-square-foot, three-story facility provides a highly collaborative environment for clinical care, research and academic services related to neurological disorders and diseases. The opening of this facility – the largest of its kind in the region – is a major milestone in the 50-year academic affiliation partnership between the two institutions, which began in 2015.

“Our new Neurosciences Center is a reflection of ProMedica and The University of Toledo College of Medicine’s shared promise to expand and enhance local access to world-class neurological care,” said Randy Oostra, president and CEO of ProMedica. “While this initiative will directly enhance the care and outcomes of our local patients, it also has the potential to impact the lives of people around the country and world through the research and scholarly activities that will take place every day within these walls,” he added.

The new Neurosciences Center offers outpatient services, including neurology and neurosurgery outpatient clinics, radiology, neuro diagnostics, neuro rehabilitation therapy and a research clinic. The comprehensive services are geared toward expertly treating a wide range of conditions, including Alzheimer’s, epilepsy, migraine headaches, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, strokes, as well as aneurysms, brain tumors and traumatic brain injuries. Approximately 50,000 patients are expected to be treated at the center annually.

A multidisciplinary team of experts from both institutions are now able to practice together at the new location. Specialists at the center include general and subspecialty trained neurologists and neurosurgeons, neuro-physiology technicians, physical therapists, audiologists and specially-trained nurses.

Learners, researchers and clinical staff interact directly and regularly at the center to treat patient conditions and contribute to global scientific knowledge. Nearly 200 fellows, neurology residents and medical students will train in the facility’s outpatient clinics.

“The joint Neurosciences Center is an example of how our students, residents and fellows can enhance their medical education in an interdisciplinary and dynamic environment and provide outstanding patient experiences, working alongside ProMedica physicians and UT faculty,” said Dr. Sharon L. Gaber, president of The University of Toledo. “By combining our strengths, our learners will be better equipped to develop new treatments and cutting-edge research to advance care for those living with neurological diseases and injuries,” added Gaber.

