Johns Hopkins School of Nursing Professor Named Inaugural Endowed Chair for Self-Care Research

Johns Hopkins School of Nursing Professor Cheryl Dennison Himmelfarb, PhD, RN, ANP, FAAN, FAHA, FPCNA, has been named the inaugural Sarah E. Allison Professor for Research and Self-Care.

Funded by recently deceased JHSON alumna Sarah Elizabeth Allison, the endowed chair has been established to recognize nursing theorist Dorothea Orem for her Self-Care Deficit Theory and promote research that helps patients maintain dignity, function, and well-being. Allison, class of 1953, worked with Orem on the theory and brought its tenets to the Wilmer Eye Clinic at the Johns Hopkins Hospital where she served as clinical director of nursing in the 1970s.

“It is truly exciting to be able to establish a new endowed chair with the generous gift of our alumna and have such a qualified candidate to offer this wonderful opportunity,” says JHSON Dean Patricia Davidson, PhD, MEd, RN, FAAN. “Dr. Himmelfarb has continually demonstrated a spirit of leadership and collaboration throughout her career. Her ambition, ability to strategize, and most recent work in hypertension and heart failure self-care and awareness will be invaluable in this new opportunity for her and our school.”

As a trailblazer in cardiovascular care and patient safety, Himmelfarb has aimed her work at reducing health disparities and improving the quality of care and outcomes for cardiovascular and critical care patients. She is immediate past president of the Preventive Cardiovascular Nurses Association and has served on numerous National Institutes of Health and American Heart Association panels. She is co-author of the new Hypertension Guideline of the American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology and has been influential in expanding patient and provider knowledge about its implications for treatment and the health of the general population.

Himmelfarb serves as associate dean for research leading JHSON’s Office for Science and Innovation and director of the Helene Fuld Leadership Program for the Advancement of Patient Safety & Quality. As deputy director of the Johns Hopkins Institute for Clinical and Translation Research, she has been a leader in the field of research—enhancing and promoting best practices around participant recruitment/retention and community engagement.

She was recently inducted into the Sigma Theta Tau International Nurse Researcher Hall of Fame.

“I am very honored to have this opportunity,” says Himmelfarb. “I look forward to taking on this new role, collaborating with the exceptional students and researchers at Johns Hopkins, and using this platform to improve cardiovascular care and outcomes globally.”

Himmelfarb was inducted at a special ceremony at JHSON.

