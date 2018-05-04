Expert Availability: NewYork-Presbyterian, Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Weill Cornell Medicine Experts to Present at the 2018 American Psychiatric Association (APA) Meeting
Released: 4-May-2018 3:30 PM EDT
Source Newsroom: New York-Presbyterian Hospital
Newswise — Physicians and leaders from NewYork-Presbyterian, Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Weill Cornell Medicine will attend the 2018 American Psychiatric Association (APA) annual meeting in New York, NY from May 5 – 9.
NewYork-Presbyterian, in collaboration with its affiliated medical schools, Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Weill Cornell Medicine, is the No. 4 hospital in the nation for psychiatry, according to U.S. News & World Report. The hospital has consistently ranked among the top five hospitals for psychiatry over the last decade.
Below is a selection of novel research, treatments and policies across the field of psychiatry that will be presented by researchers and physicians from NewYork-Presbyterian, Columbia University Medical Center and Weill Cornell Medicine.
Please visit booth #1220 or the NewYork-Presbyterian Newsroom for a complete list of presentations.
Saturday, May 5
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM – Majestic, Marriot Marquis
Eating Disorders in Adolescents: Diagnosis, Treatment, and Research Update
Joanna Steinglass, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Matthew Shear, MD – Weill Cornell Medicine
Sean Kerrigan, MD – Weill Cornell Medicine
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM – Harlem Room, Marriot Marquis
Common Challenges in Assessing and Treating Body Dysmorphic Disorders
Blair Simpson, MD PhD – Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Katherine Phillips, MD – Weill Cornell Medicine
Evan Reider, MD – NYU Langone Medical Center
Sabine Wilhelm, PhD – Massachusetts General Hospital
Fugen Neziroglu, PhD – Northwell Health Hospital
Jamie Feusner, MD – UCLA Medical Center
Helen Blair Simpson, MD, PhD – Columbia University Irving Medical Center
1:00 PM – 4:00 PM – Room 1A14 Javits Center
Immunotherapies in Schizophrenia and Bipolar Disorder
Ragy Girgis, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center
1:00 PM – 4:00 PM – Room 1E12/13 Javits Center
Choosing the Right Treatment for Substance Use Disorders
Frances Levin, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Adam Bisaga, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Elias Dakwar, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Edward Nunes, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center
John Mariani, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center
1:00 PM – 2:30 PM – Room 1E14 Javits Center
Matrescence: The Psychological Birth of a Mother from Cognitive and Hormonal Changes to Intergenerational Psychodynamics
Catherine Monk, PhD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Alexandra Sacks, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Elizabeth Fitelson, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center
5:30 PM – 7:00 PM – Broadway North/South, Marriot Marquis
West Side Story: The Mind and Music of Leonard Bernstein
Philip Muskin, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Richard Kogan, MD – Weill Cornell Medicine
Sunday, May 6
8:00 AM – 9:30 AM– 24A
What Can the Clinician Learn From Research to Improve Suicide Prevention
- John Mann MD – Columbia University Medical Center
Primary Topic: Suicide and Risk Evaluation
8:00 AM – 4:30 PM - Rooms 3D06/07 Javits Center
Assessment and Management of Autism and Associated Psychopathology
Jeremy Veenstra-VanderWeele, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center
8:00 AM - 4:30 PM - Rooms D04/09 Javits Center
Mind-Body and Breath Techniques for Stress, Anxiety, Depression, PTSD Military Trauma and Mass Disasters: Lecture and Experiential
Richard Brown, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center
8:00 AM -11:00 AM - Rooms 1A15-18 Javits Center
A Staggered Edge: Ethical, Legal, and Practical Challenges in End-Of-Life Care for Patients With Serious Mental Illness
Philip Muskin, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Daniel Shalev, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Jean-Marie Alves-Bradford MD - Weill Cornell Medicine
Jon Levenson, MD – Weill Cornell Medicine
8:00 AM – 12:00 PM Rooms 3D02/11 Javits Center
Treating Narcissistic Personality Disorder: Transference-Focused Psychotherapy
Eve Caligor, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Otto F Kernberg, MD - Weill Cornell Medicine
Frank Elton Yeomans, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM - Room 1E06 Javits Center
Not Eating and Not on the Psychiatric Ward: Managing Anorexia Nervosa from a Consultation-Liaison Perspective- a Multidisciplinary Approach
Evelyn Attia, MD - NewYork-Presbyterian & Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Ezra Gabbay, MD – NewYork-Presbyterian & Weill Cornell Medicine
Joanne Garduno, NP – NewYork-Presbyterian
Alyson Gorun, MD –Weill Cornell Medicine
Diego Real de Asua, PhD – Weill Cornell Medicine
Janna Gordon-Elliott, MD – NewYork-Presbyterian
Sean Kerrigan, MD – NewYork-Presbyterian & Weill Cornell Medicine
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM - Room 1A10 Javits Center
Recent Advances in Neuroscience: This Stuff is Really Cool
Melissa Arbuckle, PhD - NewYork-Presbyterian & Columbia University Irving Medical Center
12:30 PM - 4:30 PM – Rooms 3D03/10 Javits Center
Dialectical Behavior Therapy for Psychiatrists: A DBT Toolkit for Treating BPD
Barbara Stanley, PhD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Beth Brodsky, PhD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center
1:00 PM – 4:00 PM - Room 1A08 Javits Center
Maternal Mental Health: New Advances in Research to Help Women Now
Myrna Weissman, PhD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Catherine Monk, PhD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM - Room 1A12 Javits Center
Innovations in Psychotherapy for PTSD: Beyond Exposure
John Markowitz, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Barbara Milrod MD - Weill Cornell Medicine
Marylene Cloitre, PhD - NYU School of Medicine
Janice Krupnick, PhD - Georgetown University Medical Center
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM - Room 1E07 Javits Center
Diagnosis and Treatment for Major Current Disorders
Adam Bisaga, MD – Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Herb Pardes, MD – NewYork-Presbyterian
Shannon Bennett, PhD – Weill Cornell Medicine
David Alan Brent, MD – University of Pittsburgh
Donald Charles Goff, MD – New York University Langone Medical Center
Helen S. Mayberg, MD - Mount Sinai School of Medicine
1:00 PM – 4:00 PM - Soho/Herald/Gramercy, Seventh Floor, Marriott Marquis
Innovations in Psychosomatic Medicine: Promoting Well-Being in the Medically Ill Andrew J. Roth, MD – Weill Cornell Medicine Janna S. Gordon-Elliott, MD – Weill Cornell Medicine Yesne Alici, MD – Weill Cornell Medicine Andrew Edelstein, MD – Weill Cornell Medicine William Breitbart, MD – Weill Cornell Medicine
Monday, May 7
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM - Room 1A08 Javits Center
Psychiatric Genetics in Society: Hopes and Challenges Ahead
Paul Appelbaum, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Maya Sabatello, PhD, LLB - Columbia University Irving Medical Center
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM - Room 1E07 Javits Center
Healing the Body in Psychiatric Practice: Innovations in Psychosomatic Care
Brian Fallon, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Alla Landa, PhD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Philip Muskin, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Robert Feinstein, MD - NewYork-Presbyterian
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM - Marquis Ballroom A, Marriot Marquis
Why Play Therapy? A Look At Play as the Premier Psychodynamic Treatment for Young Children
Pamela Meersand PhD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Alexander Kalogerakis, PhD – Weill Cornell Medicine
Christine Anzieu-Premmereur, MD PhD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Maria Master, MD – NewYork-Presbyterian
Talia Hatzor, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center
1:00 PM–4:00 PM - Marquis Ballroom A, Ninth Floor, Marriott Marquis
Innovative Models of Collaborative/Integrated Care: Training Child Psychiatrists and Pediatricians for the Future
Justin W. Mohatt, MD – Weill Cornell Medicine Sandra Fritsch, MD - Children's Hospital Colorado Cori Green, MSc, MD - Weill Cornell Medicine Benjamin Miller, PsyD - University of Colorado Denver Elise Michelle Fallucco, MD - UF Health Jacksonville Elizabeth McCauley - Seattle Children's Hospital
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM - Room 1A10 Javits Center
Promoting Well-Being Among Women in the Current Political and Social Environment
Elizabeth Fitelson, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM - Westside Ballroom Marriot Marquis
Promoting Well-Being of African Americans: Tools to Treat Mental Health Needs and Promote Well-Being During Current the Social and Political Climate
Jean-Marie Alves-Bradford MD – Weill Cornell Medicine
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM - Rooms 1A23-24 Javits Center
Using Neurobiology to Inform the Development of Novel Interventions for Depression
George Alexopoulos, MD – NewYork-Presbyterian
Conor Liston, MD – Weill Cornell Medicine
Francis Lee, MD PhD – Weill Cornell Medicine
Jennifer Bress, PhD – Weill Cornell Medicine
Marc Dubin, MD PhD – Weill Cornell Medicine
Faith Gunning, PhD – Weill Cornell Medicine
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM - Westside Ballroom Marriot Marquis
Complementary and Integrative Treatments in Psychiatric Practice
Richard Brown, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Philip Muskin, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM - Room 1E11 Javits Center
The Gun Talk: How to have Effective and Meaningful Conversations with Patients and Families About Firearms
Abhishek Jain, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Tuesday, May 8
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM - Rooms 1A23/24 Javits Center
Advances in Psychotherapy for Personality Pathology: Treating Self and Interpersonal Functioning Across the Range of Severity
Eve Caligor, MD – Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Otto F Kernberg, MD – Weill Cornell Medicine
Frank Elton Yeomans, MD – Columbia University Irving Medical Center
John Clarkin, PhD – Weill Cornell Medicine
Barry Stern, MD – Columbia University Irving Medical Center
8:00 AM-12:00 PM - Rooms 3D03/10 Javits Center
Interpersonal Psychotherapy (IPT) for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder
John Markowitz, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM - Rooms 1A21/22 Javits Center
Novel Approaches and New Directions in the Treatment of Borderline Personality Disorder
Frank Elton Yeomans, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM - Astor Room Marriott Marquis
The Management of Refractory Anxiety Disorders, OCD and PTSD: An Update
Blair Simpson, MD PhD - NewYork-Presbyterian & Columbia University Irving Medical Center
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM - Liberty Room, Marriot Marquis
Autism Spectrum Disorder: Clinical Pearls for Practice
Agnes Whitaker, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Hannah Reed MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Katherine Stratigos, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Nina Tioleco, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM - Liberty Room, Marriot Marquis
Cannabis Use in Europe and the U.S.
Meg Haney, PhD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Frances Levin, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM - Room 1E09, Javits Center
Psychiatric Services Gold Star Paper: The Path to Sustainable Implementation for Digital Mental Health
Madelyn Gould PhD, MPH - Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Lisa Dixon, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM - Astor Ballroom, Marriot Marquis
Frontiers in Research on the Neurobiology of Early Psychosis and Implications for Clinical Practice
Jeffrey Lieberman, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Michael First, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Ragy Girgis, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Saurabh Somvanshi, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Scott Small, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Tresha Gibbs, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM - Rooms 1A23/24, Javits Center
Addressing Physician Burnout and Depression: An Opportunity for Psychiatrists to Lead
Matthew Goldman, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Laurel Mayer, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM - Rooms 3D03/10, Javits Center
Eating Disorders and Obesity for the General Psychiatrist
Evelyn Attia, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Michael Devlin, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Deborah Glasofer, PhD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Timothy Walsh, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Janet Schebendach, PhD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Judith Korner MD PhD - NewYork-Presbyterian
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM- Room 1E07 Javits Center
Constant Contact? Practical and Ethical Implications of Digital Medicine for the Patient-Psychiatrist Relationship
Paul Appelbaum, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center