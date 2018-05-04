 
Expert Availability: NewYork-Presbyterian, Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Weill Cornell Medicine Experts to Present at the 2018 American Psychiatric Association (APA) Meeting

    • Newswise — Physicians and leaders from NewYork-Presbyterian, Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Weill Cornell Medicine will attend the 2018 American Psychiatric Association (APA) annual meeting in New York, NY from May 5 – 9.

    NewYork-Presbyterian, in collaboration with its affiliated medical schools, Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Weill Cornell Medicine, is the No. 4 hospital in the nation for psychiatry, according to U.S. News & World Report. The hospital has consistently ranked among the top five hospitals for psychiatry over the last decade.

    Below is a selection of novel research, treatments and policies across the field of psychiatry that will be presented by researchers and physicians from NewYork-Presbyterian, Columbia University Medical Center and Weill Cornell Medicine. 

    Please visit booth #1220 or the NewYork-Presbyterian Newsroom for a complete list of presentations.

    **************************************

    Saturday, May 5

     8:00 AM - 9:30 AM – Majestic, Marriot Marquis

    Eating Disorders in Adolescents: Diagnosis, Treatment, and Research Update

    Joanna Steinglass, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

    Matthew Shear, MD – Weill Cornell Medicine

    Sean Kerrigan, MD – Weill Cornell Medicine

     

    8:00 AM - 11:00 AM – Harlem Room, Marriot Marquis

    Common Challenges in Assessing and Treating Body Dysmorphic Disorders

    Blair Simpson, MD PhD – Columbia University Irving Medical Center

    Katherine Phillips, MD – Weill Cornell Medicine

    Evan Reider, MD – NYU Langone Medical Center

    Sabine Wilhelm, PhD – Massachusetts General Hospital

    Fugen Neziroglu, PhD – Northwell Health Hospital

    Jamie Feusner, MD – UCLA Medical Center

    Helen Blair Simpson, MD, PhD – Columbia University Irving Medical Center

     

    1:00 PM – 4:00 PM – Room 1A14 Javits Center

    Immunotherapies in Schizophrenia and Bipolar Disorder

    Ragy Girgis, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

     

    1:00 PM – 4:00 PM – Room 1E12/13 Javits Center

    Choosing the Right Treatment for Substance Use Disorders

    Frances Levin, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

    Adam Bisaga, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

    Elias Dakwar, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

    Edward Nunes, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

    John Mariani, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

     

    1:00 PM – 2:30 PM – Room 1E14 Javits Center

    Matrescence: The Psychological Birth of a Mother from Cognitive and Hormonal Changes to Intergenerational Psychodynamics

    Catherine Monk, PhD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

    Alexandra Sacks, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

    Elizabeth Fitelson, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

     

    5:30 PM – 7:00 PM – Broadway North/South, Marriot Marquis

    West Side Story: The Mind and Music of Leonard Bernstein

    Philip Muskin, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

    Richard Kogan, MD – Weill Cornell Medicine

     

    Sunday, May 6

     

    8:00 AM – 9:30 AM– 24A

    What Can the Clinician Learn From Research to Improve Suicide Prevention

    1. John Mann MD – Columbia University Medical Center

    Primary Topic: Suicide and Risk Evaluation

     

    8:00 AM – 4:30 PM - Rooms 3D06/07 Javits Center 

    Assessment and Management of Autism and Associated Psychopathology

    Jeremy Veenstra-VanderWeele, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

     

    8:00 AM - 4:30 PM - Rooms D04/09 Javits Center    

    Mind-Body and Breath Techniques for Stress, Anxiety, Depression, PTSD Military Trauma and Mass Disasters: Lecture and Experiential           

    Richard Brown, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

     

    8:00 AM -11:00 AM - Rooms 1A15-18 Javits Center  

    A Staggered Edge: Ethical, Legal, and Practical Challenges in End-Of-Life Care for Patients With Serious Mental Illness

    Philip Muskin, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

    Daniel Shalev, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

    Jean-Marie Alves-Bradford MD - Weill Cornell Medicine

    Jon Levenson, MD – Weill Cornell Medicine

     

    8:00 AM – 12:00 PM Rooms 3D02/11 Javits Center 

    Treating Narcissistic Personality Disorder: Transference-Focused Psychotherapy          

    Eve Caligor, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

    Otto F Kernberg, MD - Weill Cornell Medicine

    Frank Elton Yeomans, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

     

    10:00 AM - 11:30 AM - Room 1E06 Javits Center      

    Not Eating and Not on the Psychiatric Ward: Managing Anorexia Nervosa from a Consultation-Liaison Perspective- a Multidisciplinary Approach          

    Evelyn Attia, MD - NewYork-Presbyterian & Columbia University Irving Medical Center

    Ezra Gabbay, MD – NewYork-Presbyterian & Weill Cornell Medicine

    Joanne Garduno, NP – NewYork-Presbyterian

    Alyson Gorun, MD –Weill Cornell Medicine

    Diego Real de Asua, PhD – Weill Cornell Medicine

    Janna Gordon-Elliott, MD – NewYork-Presbyterian

    Sean Kerrigan, MD – NewYork-Presbyterian & Weill Cornell Medicine

     

    10:00 AM - 11:30 AM - Room 1A10 Javits Center      

    Recent Advances in Neuroscience:  This Stuff is Really Cool   

    Melissa Arbuckle, PhD - NewYork-Presbyterian & Columbia University Irving Medical Center

     

    12:30 PM - 4:30 PM – Rooms 3D03/10 Javits Center

    Dialectical Behavior Therapy for Psychiatrists: A DBT Toolkit for Treating BPD   

    Barbara Stanley, PhD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

    Beth Brodsky, PhD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

     

    1:00 PM – 4:00 PM - Room 1A08 Javits Center          

    Maternal Mental Health: New Advances in Research to Help Women Now

    Myrna Weissman, PhD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

    Catherine Monk, PhD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

     

    1:00 PM - 4:00 PM - Room 1A12 Javits Center           

    Innovations in Psychotherapy for PTSD: Beyond Exposure     

    John Markowitz, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

    Barbara Milrod MD - Weill Cornell Medicine

    Marylene Cloitre, PhD - NYU School of Medicine

    Janice Krupnick, PhD - Georgetown University Medical Center

     

    1:00 PM - 4:00 PM - Room 1E07 Javits Center           

    Diagnosis and Treatment for Major Current Disorders

    Adam Bisaga, MD – Columbia University Irving Medical Center

    Herb Pardes, MD – NewYork-Presbyterian

    Shannon Bennett, PhD – Weill Cornell Medicine

    David Alan Brent, MD – University of Pittsburgh

    Donald Charles Goff, MD – New York University Langone Medical Center

    Helen S. Mayberg, MD - Mount Sinai School of Medicine

     

    1:00 PM – 4:00 PM - Soho/Herald/Gramercy, Seventh Floor, Marriott Marquis

    Innovations in Psychosomatic Medicine: Promoting Well-Being in the Medically Ill Andrew J. Roth, MD – Weill Cornell Medicine Janna S. Gordon-Elliott, MD – Weill Cornell Medicine Yesne Alici, MD – Weill Cornell Medicine Andrew Edelstein, MD – Weill Cornell Medicine William Breitbart, MD – Weill Cornell Medicine

     

    Monday, May 7

     

    8:00 AM - 11:00 AM - Room 1A08 Javits Center        

    Psychiatric Genetics in Society:  Hopes and Challenges Ahead          

    Paul Appelbaum, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

    Maya Sabatello, PhD, LLB - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

     

    8:00 AM - 11:00 AM - Room 1E07 Javits Center        

    Healing the Body in Psychiatric Practice:  Innovations in Psychosomatic Care     

    Brian Fallon, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

    Alla Landa, PhD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

    Philip Muskin, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

    Robert Feinstein, MD - NewYork-Presbyterian

     

    8:00 AM - 11:00 AM - Marquis Ballroom A, Marriot Marquis          

    Why Play Therapy?  A Look At Play as the Premier Psychodynamic Treatment for Young Children

    Pamela Meersand PhD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

    Alexander Kalogerakis, PhD – Weill Cornell Medicine

    Christine Anzieu-Premmereur, MD PhD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

    Maria Master, MD – NewYork-Presbyterian

    Talia Hatzor, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

     

    1:00 PM–4:00 PM - Marquis Ballroom A, Ninth Floor, Marriott Marquis

    Innovative Models of Collaborative/Integrated Care: Training Child Psychiatrists and Pediatricians for the Future

    Justin W. Mohatt, MD – Weill Cornell Medicine Sandra Fritsch, MD - Children's Hospital Colorado Cori Green, MSc, MD - Weill Cornell Medicine Benjamin Miller, PsyD - University of Colorado Denver Elise Michelle Fallucco, MD - UF Health Jacksonville Elizabeth McCauley - Seattle Children's Hospital

     

    1:00 PM - 2:30 PM - Room 1A10 Javits Center           

    Promoting Well-Being Among Women in the Current Political and Social Environment  

    Elizabeth Fitelson, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

     

    1:00 PM - 2:30 PM - Westside Ballroom Marriot Marquis    

    Promoting Well-Being of African Americans: Tools to Treat Mental Health Needs and Promote Well-Being During Current the Social and Political Climate  

    Jean-Marie Alves-Bradford MD – Weill Cornell Medicine

     

    1:00 PM - 4:00 PM - Rooms 1A23-24 Javits Center   

    Using Neurobiology to Inform the Development of Novel Interventions for Depression 

    George Alexopoulos, MD – NewYork-Presbyterian

    Conor Liston, MD – Weill Cornell Medicine

    Francis Lee, MD PhD – Weill Cornell Medicine

    Jennifer Bress, PhD – Weill Cornell Medicine

    Marc Dubin, MD PhD – Weill Cornell Medicine 

    Faith Gunning, PhD – Weill Cornell Medicine

     

    1:00 PM - 4:00 PM - Westside Ballroom Marriot Marquis    

    Complementary and Integrative Treatments in Psychiatric Practice

    Richard Brown, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

    Philip Muskin, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

     

    3:00 PM - 4:30 PM - Room 1E11 Javits Center           

    The Gun Talk: How to have Effective and Meaningful Conversations with Patients and Families About Firearms

    Abhishek Jain, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

     

    Tuesday, May 8

     

    8:00 AM - 11:00 AM - Rooms 1A23/24 Javits Center

    Advances in Psychotherapy for Personality Pathology: Treating Self and Interpersonal Functioning Across the Range of Severity

    Eve Caligor, MD – Columbia University Irving Medical Center 

    Otto F Kernberg, MD – Weill Cornell Medicine

    Frank Elton Yeomans, MD – Columbia University Irving Medical Center

    John Clarkin, PhD – Weill Cornell Medicine

    Barry Stern, MD – Columbia University Irving Medical Center

     

    8:00 AM-12:00 PM - Rooms 3D03/10 Javits Center  

    Interpersonal Psychotherapy (IPT) for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder      

    John Markowitz, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

     

    8:00 AM - 11:00 AM - Rooms 1A21/22 Javits Center

    Novel Approaches and New Directions in the Treatment of Borderline Personality Disorder

    Frank Elton Yeomans, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

     

    8:00 AM - 11:00 AM - Astor Room Marriott Marquis

    The Management of Refractory Anxiety Disorders, OCD and PTSD: An Update      

    Blair Simpson, MD PhD - NewYork-Presbyterian & Columbia University Irving Medical Center

     

    10:00 AM - 11:30 AM - Liberty Room, Marriot Marquis       

    Autism Spectrum Disorder: Clinical Pearls for Practice

    Agnes Whitaker, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

    Hannah Reed MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

    Katherine Stratigos, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

    Nina Tioleco, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

     

    1:00 PM - 4:00 PM - Liberty Room, Marriot Marquis

    Cannabis Use in Europe and the U.S.          

    Meg Haney, PhD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

    Frances Levin, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

     

    1:00 PM - 4:00 PM - Room 1E09, Javits Center          

    Psychiatric Services Gold Star Paper: The Path to Sustainable Implementation for Digital Mental Health

    Madelyn Gould PhD, MPH - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

    Lisa Dixon, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

     

    1:00 PM - 4:00 PM - Astor Ballroom, Marriot Marquis         

    Frontiers in Research on the Neurobiology of Early Psychosis and Implications for Clinical Practice

    Jeffrey Lieberman, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

    Michael First, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

    Ragy Girgis, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

    Saurabh Somvanshi, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

    Scott Small, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

    Tresha Gibbs, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

     

    1:00 PM - 4:00 PM - Rooms 1A23/24, Javits Center  

    Addressing Physician Burnout and Depression: An Opportunity for Psychiatrists to Lead         

    Matthew Goldman, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center 

    Laurel Mayer, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

     

    1:00 PM - 5:00 PM - Rooms 3D03/10, Javits Center  

    Eating Disorders and Obesity for the General Psychiatrist      

    Evelyn Attia, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

    Michael Devlin, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

    Deborah Glasofer, PhD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

    1. Timothy Walsh, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

    Janet Schebendach, PhD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

    Judith Korner MD PhD - NewYork-Presbyterian

     

    1:00 PM - 2:30 PM- Room 1E07 Javits Center

    Constant Contact? Practical and Ethical Implications of Digital Medicine for the Patient-Psychiatrist Relationship     

    Paul Appelbaum, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

     

