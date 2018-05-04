Expert Availability: NewYork-Presbyterian, Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Weill Cornell Medicine Experts to Present at the 2018 American Psychiatric Association (APA) Meeting

Newswise — Physicians and leaders from NewYork-Presbyterian, Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Weill Cornell Medicine will attend the 2018 American Psychiatric Association (APA) annual meeting in New York, NY from May 5 – 9.

NewYork-Presbyterian, in collaboration with its affiliated medical schools, Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Weill Cornell Medicine, is the No. 4 hospital in the nation for psychiatry, according to U.S. News & World Report. The hospital has consistently ranked among the top five hospitals for psychiatry over the last decade.

Below is a selection of novel research, treatments and policies across the field of psychiatry that will be presented by researchers and physicians from NewYork-Presbyterian, Columbia University Medical Center and Weill Cornell Medicine.

Saturday, May 5

8:00 AM - 9:30 AM – Majestic, Marriot Marquis

Eating Disorders in Adolescents: Diagnosis, Treatment, and Research Update

Joanna Steinglass, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Matthew Shear, MD – Weill Cornell Medicine

Sean Kerrigan, MD – Weill Cornell Medicine

8:00 AM - 11:00 AM – Harlem Room, Marriot Marquis

Common Challenges in Assessing and Treating Body Dysmorphic Disorders

Blair Simpson, MD PhD – Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Katherine Phillips, MD – Weill Cornell Medicine

Evan Reider, MD – NYU Langone Medical Center

Sabine Wilhelm, PhD – Massachusetts General Hospital

Fugen Neziroglu, PhD – Northwell Health Hospital

Jamie Feusner, MD – UCLA Medical Center

Helen Blair Simpson, MD, PhD – Columbia University Irving Medical Center

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM – Room 1A14 Javits Center

Immunotherapies in Schizophrenia and Bipolar Disorder

Ragy Girgis, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM – Room 1E12/13 Javits Center

Choosing the Right Treatment for Substance Use Disorders

Frances Levin, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Adam Bisaga, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Elias Dakwar, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Edward Nunes, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

John Mariani, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

1:00 PM – 2:30 PM – Room 1E14 Javits Center

Matrescence: The Psychological Birth of a Mother from Cognitive and Hormonal Changes to Intergenerational Psychodynamics

Catherine Monk, PhD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Alexandra Sacks, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Elizabeth Fitelson, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

5:30 PM – 7:00 PM – Broadway North/South, Marriot Marquis

West Side Story: The Mind and Music of Leonard Bernstein

Philip Muskin, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Richard Kogan, MD – Weill Cornell Medicine

Sunday, May 6

8:00 AM – 9:30 AM– 24A

What Can the Clinician Learn From Research to Improve Suicide Prevention

John Mann MD – Columbia University Medical Center

Primary Topic: Suicide and Risk Evaluation

8:00 AM – 4:30 PM - Rooms 3D06/07 Javits Center

Assessment and Management of Autism and Associated Psychopathology

Jeremy Veenstra-VanderWeele, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

8:00 AM - 4:30 PM - Rooms D04/09 Javits Center

Mind-Body and Breath Techniques for Stress, Anxiety, Depression, PTSD Military Trauma and Mass Disasters: Lecture and Experiential

Richard Brown, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

8:00 AM -11:00 AM - Rooms 1A15-18 Javits Center

A Staggered Edge: Ethical, Legal, and Practical Challenges in End-Of-Life Care for Patients With Serious Mental Illness

Philip Muskin, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Daniel Shalev, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Jean-Marie Alves-Bradford MD - Weill Cornell Medicine

Jon Levenson, MD – Weill Cornell Medicine

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM Rooms 3D02/11 Javits Center

Treating Narcissistic Personality Disorder: Transference-Focused Psychotherapy

Eve Caligor, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Otto F Kernberg, MD - Weill Cornell Medicine

Frank Elton Yeomans, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

10:00 AM - 11:30 AM - Room 1E06 Javits Center

Not Eating and Not on the Psychiatric Ward: Managing Anorexia Nervosa from a Consultation-Liaison Perspective- a Multidisciplinary Approach

Evelyn Attia, MD - NewYork-Presbyterian & Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Ezra Gabbay, MD – NewYork-Presbyterian & Weill Cornell Medicine

Joanne Garduno, NP – NewYork-Presbyterian

Alyson Gorun, MD –Weill Cornell Medicine

Diego Real de Asua, PhD – Weill Cornell Medicine

Janna Gordon-Elliott, MD – NewYork-Presbyterian

Sean Kerrigan, MD – NewYork-Presbyterian & Weill Cornell Medicine

10:00 AM - 11:30 AM - Room 1A10 Javits Center

Recent Advances in Neuroscience: This Stuff is Really Cool

Melissa Arbuckle, PhD - NewYork-Presbyterian & Columbia University Irving Medical Center

12:30 PM - 4:30 PM – Rooms 3D03/10 Javits Center

Dialectical Behavior Therapy for Psychiatrists: A DBT Toolkit for Treating BPD

Barbara Stanley, PhD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Beth Brodsky, PhD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM - Room 1A08 Javits Center

Maternal Mental Health: New Advances in Research to Help Women Now

Myrna Weissman, PhD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Catherine Monk, PhD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM - Room 1A12 Javits Center

Innovations in Psychotherapy for PTSD: Beyond Exposure

John Markowitz, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Barbara Milrod MD - Weill Cornell Medicine

Marylene Cloitre, PhD - NYU School of Medicine

Janice Krupnick, PhD - Georgetown University Medical Center

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM - Room 1E07 Javits Center

Diagnosis and Treatment for Major Current Disorders

Adam Bisaga, MD – Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Herb Pardes, MD – NewYork-Presbyterian

Shannon Bennett, PhD – Weill Cornell Medicine

David Alan Brent, MD – University of Pittsburgh

Donald Charles Goff, MD – New York University Langone Medical Center

Helen S. Mayberg, MD - Mount Sinai School of Medicine

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM - Soho/Herald/Gramercy, Seventh Floor, Marriott Marquis

Innovations in Psychosomatic Medicine: Promoting Well-Being in the Medically Ill Andrew J. Roth, MD – Weill Cornell Medicine Janna S. Gordon-Elliott, MD – Weill Cornell Medicine Yesne Alici, MD – Weill Cornell Medicine Andrew Edelstein, MD – Weill Cornell Medicine William Breitbart, MD – Weill Cornell Medicine

Monday, May 7

8:00 AM - 11:00 AM - Room 1A08 Javits Center

Psychiatric Genetics in Society: Hopes and Challenges Ahead

Paul Appelbaum, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Maya Sabatello, PhD, LLB - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

8:00 AM - 11:00 AM - Room 1E07 Javits Center

Healing the Body in Psychiatric Practice: Innovations in Psychosomatic Care

Brian Fallon, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Alla Landa, PhD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Philip Muskin, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Robert Feinstein, MD - NewYork-Presbyterian

8:00 AM - 11:00 AM - Marquis Ballroom A, Marriot Marquis

Why Play Therapy? A Look At Play as the Premier Psychodynamic Treatment for Young Children

Pamela Meersand PhD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Alexander Kalogerakis, PhD – Weill Cornell Medicine

Christine Anzieu-Premmereur, MD PhD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Maria Master, MD – NewYork-Presbyterian

Talia Hatzor, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

1:00 PM–4:00 PM - Marquis Ballroom A, Ninth Floor, Marriott Marquis

Innovative Models of Collaborative/Integrated Care: Training Child Psychiatrists and Pediatricians for the Future

Justin W. Mohatt, MD – Weill Cornell Medicine Sandra Fritsch, MD - Children's Hospital Colorado Cori Green, MSc, MD - Weill Cornell Medicine Benjamin Miller, PsyD - University of Colorado Denver Elise Michelle Fallucco, MD - UF Health Jacksonville Elizabeth McCauley - Seattle Children's Hospital

1:00 PM - 2:30 PM - Room 1A10 Javits Center

Promoting Well-Being Among Women in the Current Political and Social Environment

Elizabeth Fitelson, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

1:00 PM - 2:30 PM - Westside Ballroom Marriot Marquis

Promoting Well-Being of African Americans: Tools to Treat Mental Health Needs and Promote Well-Being During Current the Social and Political Climate

Jean-Marie Alves-Bradford MD – Weill Cornell Medicine

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM - Rooms 1A23-24 Javits Center

Using Neurobiology to Inform the Development of Novel Interventions for Depression

George Alexopoulos, MD – NewYork-Presbyterian

Conor Liston, MD – Weill Cornell Medicine

Francis Lee, MD PhD – Weill Cornell Medicine

Jennifer Bress, PhD – Weill Cornell Medicine

Marc Dubin, MD PhD – Weill Cornell Medicine

Faith Gunning, PhD – Weill Cornell Medicine

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM - Westside Ballroom Marriot Marquis

Complementary and Integrative Treatments in Psychiatric Practice

Richard Brown, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Philip Muskin, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

3:00 PM - 4:30 PM - Room 1E11 Javits Center

The Gun Talk: How to have Effective and Meaningful Conversations with Patients and Families About Firearms

Abhishek Jain, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Tuesday, May 8

8:00 AM - 11:00 AM - Rooms 1A23/24 Javits Center

Advances in Psychotherapy for Personality Pathology: Treating Self and Interpersonal Functioning Across the Range of Severity

Eve Caligor, MD – Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Otto F Kernberg, MD – Weill Cornell Medicine

Frank Elton Yeomans, MD – Columbia University Irving Medical Center

John Clarkin, PhD – Weill Cornell Medicine

Barry Stern, MD – Columbia University Irving Medical Center

8:00 AM-12:00 PM - Rooms 3D03/10 Javits Center

Interpersonal Psychotherapy (IPT) for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

John Markowitz, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

8:00 AM - 11:00 AM - Rooms 1A21/22 Javits Center

Novel Approaches and New Directions in the Treatment of Borderline Personality Disorder

Frank Elton Yeomans, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

8:00 AM - 11:00 AM - Astor Room Marriott Marquis

The Management of Refractory Anxiety Disorders, OCD and PTSD: An Update

Blair Simpson, MD PhD - NewYork-Presbyterian & Columbia University Irving Medical Center

10:00 AM - 11:30 AM - Liberty Room, Marriot Marquis

Autism Spectrum Disorder: Clinical Pearls for Practice

Agnes Whitaker, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Hannah Reed MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Katherine Stratigos, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Nina Tioleco, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM - Liberty Room, Marriot Marquis

Cannabis Use in Europe and the U.S.

Meg Haney, PhD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Frances Levin, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM - Room 1E09, Javits Center

Psychiatric Services Gold Star Paper: The Path to Sustainable Implementation for Digital Mental Health

Madelyn Gould PhD, MPH - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Lisa Dixon, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM - Astor Ballroom, Marriot Marquis

Frontiers in Research on the Neurobiology of Early Psychosis and Implications for Clinical Practice

Jeffrey Lieberman, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Michael First, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Ragy Girgis, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Saurabh Somvanshi, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Scott Small, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Tresha Gibbs, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM - Rooms 1A23/24, Javits Center

Addressing Physician Burnout and Depression: An Opportunity for Psychiatrists to Lead

Matthew Goldman, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Laurel Mayer, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

1:00 PM - 5:00 PM - Rooms 3D03/10, Javits Center

Eating Disorders and Obesity for the General Psychiatrist

Evelyn Attia, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Michael Devlin, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Deborah Glasofer, PhD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Timothy Walsh, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Janet Schebendach, PhD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Judith Korner MD PhD - NewYork-Presbyterian

1:00 PM - 2:30 PM- Room 1E07 Javits Center

Constant Contact? Practical and Ethical Implications of Digital Medicine for the Patient-Psychiatrist Relationship

Paul Appelbaum, MD - Columbia University Irving Medical Center