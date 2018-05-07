Data Science Journalist Nate Silver and Former U.S. Assistant Health Secretary Karen DeSalvo Headline NYU Langone’s Population Health Conference on Data Science and Public Action

Policymakers, researchers, community leaders will forge collaborative approaches to harness big data to improve health outcomes and health equity

May 7, 2018

Newswise — The Department of Population Health at NYU Langone Health is holding a conference on May 21, 2018, about how the healthcare and public health sectors can work with other partners in leveraging data science to advance health outcomes and health equity.

Society, particularly the health sector, is awash in big data--with more powerful computational and analytic tools at hand than ever before. But will these capabilities actually lead to improved population health? In recent years, the rapid growth of massive amounts of data (health and non-health) has accelerated public health research and the need for collaborations to capitalize on this emerging resource.

The Health And…Data Science and Public Action conference will bring together researchers, policymakers and community partners to foster innovation in using data to improve health and well-being, and in putting data into the public’s hands to catalyze action.

”We are thrilled to bring together some of the nation’s leading experts in data science and public health,” said Marc Gourevitch, MD, MPH, chair of the Department of Population Health, NYU Langone Health. “Tremendous possibilities are emerging, but only through effective partnerships across sectors will we unlock the insights big data can provide in addressing some of our most pressing health challenges.”

Topics to be explored include novel data solutions to improving population health, healthcare delivery, and public engagement, how to use data to advance policy through cross-sectoral collaboration, and how coalitions can present data in compelling ways to inspire action, such as visualization and story-telling.

Agenda

Keynote by Nate Silver, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, FiveThirtyEight

Plenary by Karen DeSalvo, MD – former Acting Assistant Secretary for Health, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and Professor of Medicine, University of Texas at Austin - Dell Medical School Discussion led by Dave Chokshi, MD, Chief Population Health Officer, NYC Health + Hospitals

former Acting Assistant Secretary for Health, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and Professor of Medicine, University of Texas at Austin - Dell Medical School

“Leveraging Data to Bridge Healthcare and Public Health” panel featuring Lisa A. Marsch, PhD, Director, Dartmouth Center for Technology and Behavioral Health, and Professor, Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth College, Farzad Mostashari, MD, Co-Founder and CEO, Aledade, Leora Horwitz, MD, MHS, Associate Professor and Director, Center for Healthcare Innovation and Delivery Science, Department of Population Health, NYU Langone Health and moderated by Toyin Ajayi, MD, Chief Health Officer and Co-Founder, Cityblock Health

“From Information to Insight for Population Health” panel featuring, Sonia Angell, MD, MPH, Deputy Commissioner, New York City Department of Mental Health and Hygiene, Division of Prevention and Primary Care Marc Gourevitch, MD, MPH, Chair, Department of Population Health, NYU Langone Health, Thomas Kirchner, PhD, Assistant Professor, NYU College of Global Public Health, and Founding Director, NYU mHealth Initiative

“Data Innovation to Strengthen Community Action for Health” panel featuring Mark Abraham, Executive Director, DataHaven, Amen Ra Mashariki, PhD, Head of Urban Analytics, Esri, Kathy Ko Chin, President and CEO, Asian & Pacific Islander American Health Forum and moderated by Lorna Thorpe, PhD, MPH, Director of the Division of Epidemiology, and Vice Chair of Strategy and Planning, Department of Population Health, NYU Langone Health

The Health And… conference will take place Monday, May, 21, 2018, from 8:30 AM to 4 PM at Vanderbilt Hall, 40 Washington Square South, New York City (https://goo.gl/maps/ejcp6BW7hy7). Visit our conference website for more information.

To register as a member of the media, please contact Sasha Walek, sasha.walek@nyumc.org, (646) 501-2895.

Department of Population Health at NYU School of Medicine

The Department of Population Health at NYU School of Medicine is a diverse group of faculty researchers and staff working in New York City and around the globe to improve the health of populations by developing and testing real-world solutions in partnership with healthcare systems, communities, policymakers, and other sectors. For more information, please visit: med.nyu.edu/pophealth, and watch our video: youtu.be/R05eT8EoEKE

#