More than 150 Experts from Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Participate in the 2018 Pediatric Academic Societies Meeting

Newswise — Philadelphia and Toronto - Over 150 experts from Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) will travel to Toronto for this year’s Pediatric Academic Societies (PAS) Meeting. The gathering brings together thousands of pediatricians and other health care providers united by a common mission: to improve the health and well-being of children worldwide. Presentations will cover issues of interest to generalists as well as topics critical to many specialty and subspecialty areas.

Specific CHOP presentation highlights will include:

Danielle Cullen, MD, MPH : Food Insecurity and Resource Engagement: How Can We Close the Gap?

: Food Insecurity and Resource Engagement: How Can We Close the Gap? Nadia Dowshen, MD, MSHP : Trends in Prevalence of Medical Claims Related to Gender Dysphoria among Children and Adolescents in the US from 2010 to 2014

: Trends in Prevalence of Medical Claims Related to Gender Dysphoria among Children and Adolescents in the US from 2010 to 2014 Jeffrey Gerber, MD, PhD : Antibiotic Stewardship Interventions to Address Allergy Labels in Pediatric Outpatients

: Antibiotic Stewardship Interventions to Address Allergy Labels in Pediatric Outpatients Kathleen Chiotos, MD: Fighting Back: New Antibiotics, New Diagnostics, and Antimicrobial Stewardship

Fighting Back: New Antibiotics, New Diagnostics, and Antimicrobial Stewardship Siobhan Gruschow, MPH, MEd : Pediatric Primary Care Provider Knowledge, Attitudes, and Skills in Caring for Transgender Youth

: Pediatric Primary Care Provider Knowledge, Attitudes, and Skills in Caring for Transgender Youth Scott Lorch, MD, MSCE : The Impact of Interventions on Mitigating Health Disparities in the Neonatal Population

: The Impact of Interventions on Mitigating Health Disparities in the Neonatal Population Christina Master, MD, FAAP, CAQSM: Risk and Youth Sports Participation

CHOP also congratulates two team members who will be recognized at the meeting. Elizabeth Bhoj, MD, PhD, will receive the Physician Scientist Award for her work in translational genomics. Dr. Bhoj has been instrumental in the discovery of several new syndromes, including one that was partially named for her in recognition of her work. In addition, Barbara Schmidt, MD, was chosen as 2018 Lung Club Lecturer. This recognition celebrates a distinguished clinician or scientist in the field of neonatal pulmonary medicine.

Additionally, CHOP will be represented in an exhibit booth at the conference to help spread awareness of the breakthrough work happening at the hospital each day. Clinical experts will be on-hand to talk with attendees and provide educational materials and other helpful resources.

For more information about CHOP’s participation at PAS, visit: www.chop.edu/news/chop-2018-pediatric-academic-societies-meeting.

