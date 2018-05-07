Expert: NASA’s InSight could provide insight into Mars’ surface habitability, evidence of ‘marsquakes’

Newswise — Mark Salvatore has been studying Mars’ surface for years. With NASA’s InSight mission launching, he may (relatively) soon get a chance to look much deeper. This mission, Salvatore said—the first to land on Mars since the Curiosity Rover—could clarify the timeline of Mars’ surface hardening and the end of liquid water on the surface. It also could tell planetary geologists like himself more about the seismic activity and interior structure of Earth’s closest planetary neighbor.

Salvatore is an assistant professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at Northern Arizona University. His research focuses on the formation and evolution of planetary surfaces using a field, lab and remote sensing techniques. Much of his field research takes place in Antarctica, which is similarly cold and dry. Salvatore also has a grant from NASA to support his work in NAU’s Mars Science Laboratory Curiosity Rover, which allows him to collaborate with scientists, engineers and NASA’s rover operators to guide the Curiosity around Mars.

