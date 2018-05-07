FSMB Releases Recommendations on Regulating Physicians’ Use of Stem Cell and Regenerative Therapies

Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. (May 7, 2018) – The Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB) has released a report recommending best practices for regulating the promotion, communication and practices of treatments received at stem cell clinics in the United States. The report was drafted by FSMB’s Workgroup to Study Regenerative and Stem Cell Therapy Practices and aims to raise awareness about these practices generally, outline potential benefits and risks, as well as provide basic guidance for state medical boards and their licensees.

The Workgroup was established in response to a request from Senator Lamar Alexander (TN-R), Chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee. Sen. Alexander asked the FSMB to lead efforts to develop recommendations for state medical boards in their pursuit to help protect patients from unproven or unethical stem cell treatments.

“The field of stem cell therapies is rapidly evolving, and with that advancement comes the need for consistent regulation to ensure patients are not being exploited or harmed,” said Humayun J. Chaudhry, DO, MACP, President and CEO of the FSMB. “We are hopeful that these recommendations will provide guidance in helping to achieve an appropriate balance between respecting patient autonomy and protecting patients from the risks of unproven and potentially dangerous interventions.”

Appointed by Greg Snyder, MD, former Chair of the FSMB Board of Directors, the Workgroup included members of state medical boards, subject matter experts, and a patient representative. The report and its recommendations were voted on and passed unanimously by the FSMB House of Delegates at FSMB’s Annual Meeting in Charlotte, NC.

To read the full report and recommendations click here.

