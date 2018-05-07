Wolters Kluwer Supports Biomedical Innovation as Publisher of Porto Biomedical Journal

Newswise — May 7, 2018 – Wolters Kluwer Health announced today it has been named publisher of the Porto Biomedical Journal (PBJ) and will begin publishing the title under its Lippincott portfolio with Volume 3, Issue 1. The bimonthly open access journal publishes research conducted in the biomedical fields.

Established in 2015, the Porto Biomedical Journal is a publication of the Porto Biomedical Society (PBS), based in Porto, Portugal. The journal accepts original works and reviews in all biomedical areas, case reports, rostrum articles and images. The journal’s editorial board will remain under the leadership of Dr. André Moreira, Editor-in-Chief.

"The overarching goal for PBJ is to produce high quality content consistent with the charter of the publication,” said Moreira. “We are very proud of having an outstanding editorial board, comprising renowned scientists from more than 20 countries across five continents, reflecting the diversity of the research community with respect to geography and types of institutions represented. Our mission is to publish balanced content that represents the full spectrum of high quality work ongoing in the field of biomedicine.”

All articles submitted to the Porto Biomedical Journal go through a strict review process in a double-blind refereeing system to ensure fairness in article selection. The journal is now open for submissions at: www.editorialmanager.com/pbj.

