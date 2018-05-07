ISPOR Recognized for Outstanding Work by Hermes Awards

Newswise — Lawrenceville, NJ, USA—May 8, 2018—ISPOR, the professional society for health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), has won 2 Platinum Hermes Creative Awards for their “The New ISPOR” brand refresh video and 2018 Top 10 Health Economics and Outcomes Research Trends Report.

The Hermes Creative Awards competition is an international contest, administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, that recognizes outstanding work in the field while promoting the philanthropic nature of marketing and communications professionals. The 2018 Hermes Creative Awards competition received more than 6000 entries from the United States, Canada, and dozens of other counties.

ISPOR received the Hermes Platinum Creative Awards, the highest honor, for the following:

“The New ISPOR” Video

During ISPOR’s 20+ year history, the healthcare field has changed dramatically. HEOR has become increasingly important as governments and other payers grapple with how to provide the best possible health outcomes at affordable costs. For these reasons, ISPOR recently introduced updated branding and produced this short video to reveal the new look. ISPOR’s agency partner for “The New ISPOR” was Taft Communications.

2018 Top 10 Health Economics and Outcomes Research Trends Report

HEOR continues to grow in importance and play an ever-greater role in helping to inform healthcare decisions. As the leading global professional society in the field, ISPOR is uniquely positioned to leverage the thought leadership of its member experts and provide direction on where the field of HEOR is heading in this rapidly changing healthcare marketplace. ISPOR’s 2018 Top 10 HEOR Trends is the inaugural publication. The Society developed the trends list and report in conjunction with its Health Science Policy Council, comprised of global leaders in the field of HEOR. ISPOR’s agency partner, Taft Communications, designed the report layout.

“We are very excited to have been recognized with 2 Platinum Hermes Creative Awards as Communication and Collaboration is 1 of ISPOR’s 5 key strategic pillars,” stated ISPOR CEO and Executive Director, Nancy S. Berg. “It is wonderful to see these efforts recognized and bring even more attention to the significant work that our members do to improve healthcare decisions globally.”



ABOUT ISPOR

ISPOR, the professional society for health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), is an international, multistakeholder, nonprofit dedicated to advancing HEOR excellence to improve decision making for health globally. The Society is the leading source for scientific conferences, peer-reviewed and MEDLINE®-indexed publications, good practices guidance, education, collaboration, and tools/resources in the field.

Web: www.ispor.org



ABOUT HERMES CREATIVE AWARDS

Hermes Creative Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), an international organization of several thousand marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, media production, and freelance professionals. AMCP oversees awards and recognition programs, provides judges, and rewards outstanding achievement and service to the profession. As part of its mission, AMCP fosters and supports the efforts of creative professionals who contribute their unique talents to public service and charitable organizations. Hermes entrants are not charged entry fees to enter work they produced pro bona. In addition, the efforts of generous marketing and communication professionals are acknowledged through grants and special recognition. AMCP judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry. Winners were selected from 195 categories grouped under advertising, publications, marketing/branding, integrated marketing, public relations/communications, electronic media and pro bona. A list of Platinum and Gold Winners can be found on the Hermes Creative Awards website at www.hermesawards.com.