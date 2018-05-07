Final Round of Startup Challenge Monterey Bay Set for May 12

Newswise — SEASIDE, Calif., May 7, 2018 – California State University, Monterey Bay’s (CSUMB) Institute for Innovation and Economic Development (iiED) will host the 2018 Startup Challenge Finale Saturday, May 12, 2018 at CSUMB @ Salinas City Center. The Startup Challenge Finale, free and open to the public, will showcase all of the finalists from this year’s Startup Challenge and conclude with an award presentation and networking reception.

Startup Challenge Monterey Bay is a regional new business competition and acceleration program for entrepreneurs in Monterey, San Benito and Santa Cruz counties. The challenge provides workshops and mentoring to support the founding, funding and growth of new and innovative businesses in the Monterey Bay region while empowering entrepreneurs to communicate their ideas effectively to investors, customers and employees.

The competition, which as awarded more than $350K over nine years, offers three divisions for competitors based on the size and scope of their business.

Venture Division: Open to businesses that are intended to scale and provide venture-investor level returns.

Main Street Division: Open to small businesses, sole proprietorships, and nonprofits.

Student Division: Open to students in high school, community colleges, colleges and universities.

CSUMB’s Institute for Innovation and Economic Development (iiED), housed in the College of Business, hosts events such as the Startup Challenge to promote entrepreneurship in the Monterey Bay Region and foster the development of a vibrant entrepreneurship ecosystem in the region.