American Dental Hygienists’ Association to Host 95th Annual Conference

CHICAGO, IL (May 8, 2018) – The American Dental Hygienists’ Association (ADHA) will host its 95th Annual Conference from June 20-23 in Columbus, OH. ADHA’s Annual Conference is North America’s premier dental hygiene event. The Conference will feature over 35 unique seminar courses, 24 hands-on workshops and top exhibitors showcasing the most recent advancements in products and services in dental hygiene and oral healthcare. This exhilarating three-day event will take place at the Greater Columbus Convention Center with more than 1,500 dental hygienists from all across the U.S. in attendance.

This year, ADHA announced their new all-inclusive pricing model that gives attendees more registration options to choose from with the opportunity to earn up to 22 CE credits at no additional cost. Sessions at ADHA’s Annual Conference cater to dental hygienists in all different industries and stages of their careers, including public health, research, clinical, education, new professionals and students. Some of this year’s sessions include:

From the Inside Out: Where Perio-Systemic “Links” with Oral Pathology

Successful Grant Writing

Tools & Technology for Peri-Implant Therapy

Promoting the Oral Health of Young Children by Working in Dental Public Health

Cultural Competency: Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion in the Dental Office and Beyond

ADHA’s Annual Conference will include a keynote address from comedian Michael Jr. (sponsored by Crest + Oral-B).

Dental hygiene professionals have even more opportunities to learn, engage and advance at Annual Conference with a newly added Career Center and more networking and social events available to attendees, such as the In Motion 5K: Run, Walk, Fun, Community Service Day and President’s Dinner.

To learn more about ADHA’s 95th Annual Conference and find registration information, please visit adha.org/annual-conference.

